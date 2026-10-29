Assassin’s Creed Hexe Gets Long-Awaited Development Update From Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Hexe is still in development at Ubisoft Montreal, and the publisher has finally confirmed when fans can expect to hear more about the mysterious project. In its latest franchise update, Ubisoft acknowledged the long wait for news while making it clear that the darker Assassin’s Creed experience still needs more time before the team is ready to reveal additional details.

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The update arrived as part of Ubisoft’s Fall 2026 Assassin’s Creed update, published on October 29. Jean Guesdon, the franchise’s Head of Content, outlined the project’s current status in the official announcement, confirming that the next major update on Hexe is planned for 2027. However, Ubisoft stopped short of sharing new gameplay or a release date.

Assassin’s Creed Hexe Still Needs Time Before Its Next Reveal

“We’re making steady progress on this darker Assassin’s Creed experience, though there is still work ahead of us,” Ubisoft explained in its update.

The publisher also thanked fans for their patience and continued enthusiasm, acknowledging the lengthy wait the community has been enduring for a substantial look at Hexe. Ubisoft reiterated that the development team remains focused on delivering the unique vision at the heart of Hexe, which is encouraging news for anyone concerned about the game’s prolonged silence. Still, it doesn’t tell us much about what the finished experience will actually look like. For now, the company has offered no true new details about the game itself.

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The decision to hold off on further information until 2027 fits with Ubisoft’s broader message about the franchise’s future. The company says its leadership team is working to strengthen the identity of Assassin’s Creed, with an emphasis on preserving what makes the series distinctive while continuing to innovate. This could prove invaluable important for tonal goal of Hexe, which Ubisoft has consistently described as a darker, narrative-driven departure from the franchise’s usual adventures.

Still, there is a difference between confirming that development is moving forward and demonstrating that progress to players. After years of anticipation, another promise of future news may leave fans hungry for something more tangible to chew on. Ubisoft has at least established a rough expectation for when the conversation will resume, even if 2027 doesn’t guarantee a full gameplay reveal or a release date.

For now, Assassin’s Creed Hexe remains one of the franchise’s most intriguing upcoming projects, largely because Ubisoft has kept so much of it wrapped in the dark veil of secrecy. The next major update may finally provide a clearer picture of the experience, but we will have to wait a little longer before finding out what the developer has been crafting behind the scenes.