Assassin's Creed Mirage Players Say Changing One Setting Makes a Huge Difference

Assassin's Creed Mirage is out on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, and it seems most AC fans are enjoying the latest installment in the series and the first since 2020's Assassin's Creed Valhalla. In particular, old-school Assassin's Creed fans seem to be enjoying the new release as it's a return to the roots of the series, dumping the bloat and open-world RPG elements the series had began to adopt. That said, according to some fans over on the Assassin's Creed Reddit page, changing one of the settings in the game makes a huge difference.

More specifically, it's been relayed and recommended that Assassin's Creed fans turn off as much of the HUD as possible as it makes the game "extremely immersive." As you may know, this applies to most games, but especially games that attempt to immerse you in their setting, which Assassin's Creed Mirage definitely does with its Baghdad setting.

"I highly, highly recommend turning off as much HUD as you're comfortable with. Mirage is extremely immersive," reads a Reddit post. "I'm playing in Arabic with nearly the entire HUD removed, including some things you might think are essential like contextual actions and the aiming reticle. I'm even trying to see if it's possible to play (without too much trouble) without the world markers (like objective). With a completely clean screen, the game is so immersive. Especially with all the NPC chatter in Arabic, it's incredible just walking the streets. Stealth is satisfying when you can't wallhack every enemy or track them with markers."

Of course, the primary reason for HUD is accessibility. The game without it will be more obtuse and challenging. However, it does make the game for more immersive, as many of the comments to the post above agree.

"I recommend doing this with every game in the series. I've done it since Origins and it's added so much to each playthrough," reads one of these comments. "This is how I played Valhalla and it was a much better experience, same goes for this game. The hud is just to much," reads a second comment.

