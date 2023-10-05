Assassin's Creed Mirage Adds Controversial Feature Right at Release

Assassin's Creed Mirage is out today on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X alongside a day one patch that adds a controversial feature to the game. Thankfully, if you're on console, this new feature doesn't concern you because it's only been added to the PC version. Why it's been added, well Ubisoft doesn't say, as it's been unsurprisingly quiet about the addition, but it's certainly to protect initial sales of the game on PC as it's an anti-piracy tool.

If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game has been updated right at release with a day one patch that contains Denuvo, which is controversial in the PC gaming space for sometimes having a negative impact on game performance, as well as forcing players into online connection checks.

Now, it's worth noting that it's unclear if this was added with a day one patch or simply activated. Whatever the case, Ubisoft did not relay word that it was going to be in the game, but it is, for now at least. Usually, down the road, it's removed when protecting sales isn't as relevant, but who knows when that will happen.

At the moment of publishing, Ubisoft has not said a peep about the matter and the little bit of backlash it has produced. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is available worldwide via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. It's available at a price point of $50, making it cheaper than previous games in the series.

"The phrase 'identity crisis' has long been tossed around when it comes to Ubisoft's acclaimed and dependable Assassin's Creed series," reads the opening of our review of the game. "Gone were the days of slow-and-steady stalks with assassinations largely replaced by brawls and beatdowns fueled not by patience but by gear scores. With Assassin's Creed Mirage, a new mantra was put forward to counter the identity crisis – returning to the series' roots, a commitment that replaced the suggestions and solutions the community continually put forward with hurrahs of the nostalgic Assassin's Creed experience instead."