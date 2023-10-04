Assassin's Creed Mirage Metacritic Score Ranks Game Beneath Valhalla, Other RPGs

Assassin's Creed Mirage is the kind of Assassin's Creed game that people have been requesting for awhile now: a "modern take on the iconic features and gameplay that have defined a franchise for 15 years," according to Ubisoft. In simpler terms, it's a return to the series' roots where players are tasked with being stealthy and creative to accomplish their assassinations. But now that the game is almost here and reviews have gone live, how does Assassin's Creed Mirage stack up to some of its predecessors in the same series, particularly when it comes to the RPGs like Assassin's Creed Valhalla?

The game's not out until October 5th, so we'll have to wait until a little after then to see what the Metacritic score looks like in terms of user reviews, but as far as critic reviews go, people seem to be keen on the game even if it's scored lower than the RPGs at this time.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Metacritic Review Score and Comparison

Right now, Assassin's Creed Mirage boasts a 78 on Metacritic. That's for the Xbox Series X platform and is its highest score with the PlayStation 5 score coming in at 77 (with three times the number of reviews compared to Xbox) and a 77 for the PC platform.

Compare that to Assassin's Creed Valhalla -- a game which certainly featured tons to do but came off a bit bloated to some -- and you'll see that the Viking-focused Assassin's Creed game has slightly higher scores of 84 on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X along with an 82 on the PC.

To paint a wider picture of where Assassin's Creed Mirage stacks up against to other games in the series, below are the top 10 Assassin's Creed games of all time, according to Metacritic's highest score for each game with collections and DLCs excluded.

(Photo: Metacritic)

Best Assassin's Creed Games by Metacritic Score

Assassin's Creed 2 – 90 Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood – 89 Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag – 88 Assassin's Creed 3 – 84 Assassin's Creed Odyssey – 83 Assassin's Creed – 81 Assassin's Creed Origins – 81 Assassin's Creed Revelations – 80 Assassin's Creed Valhalla – 80 Assassin's Creed Mirage – 77

Other Assassin's Creed Mirage reviews seem to be fonder of the game than ours which gave it a 3.5/5, a score that equates to a 70 on Metacritic. You can check out an excerpt of our review below with the full piece found here:

"Perhaps it comes from being tainted by the RPG-style Assassin's Creed games, but even when tallying Mirage's successes, the thought creeps in that the game doesn't always have quite enough to keep players engaged in a fulfilling way. Because of that, Mirage may not be the course correction that many were hoping for – it certainly doesn't feel like the solution to Assassin's Creed's identity crisis, but it could be a start or at least an indication that both styles of the series can coexist with one another instead of only getting one or the other."

Assassin's Creed Mirage releases on October 5th for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC platforms.