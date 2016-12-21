New Assassin’s Creed Video Looks Behind-the-Scenes, Discusses Innovation

How hard is Ubisoft Quebec working on the forthcoming Assassin's Creed Odyssey? Well, let's just say they're truly dedicated.

A new video has appeared on the ACVideos channel that takes a close look at what the team behind Assassin's Creed Syndicate is doing with the follow-up, from detailing the characters to getting everything fine-tuned with the other in-game content. In fact, the game's senior producer, Marc-Alexis Cote, believes that this could be "the best Assassin's Creed ever made." And considering how well Origins went, that's really saying something.

You can watch the video above, where it breaks down the work they're doing.

"The work that we're doing on Assassin's Creed Odyssey really builds on top of what we did on Syndicate," said Cote. "All the team knows is they can build a great game and we're using that energy to build an experience that's even greater and probably what's going to be remembered as the best Assassin's Creed ever made."

"Odyssey isn't just a title in the game, it's also the adventure that we started together three years ago," said Patrick Klaus, who serves as studio managing director for Ubisoft Quebec. "400 developers in Ubisoft Quebec City plus, I dunno, 400 developers across the world, working together."

"When we talked about what we wanted to do with our next Assassin's Creed, ancient Greece became one of those places that was really interesting to us," said game director Scott Phillips.

You then get to see the team travel to Greece to do some research and look more into its design. You can also see how closely they work together when it comes to making all of the elements of the game work so smoothly. Based on what we've seen thus far, that should lead up to a great experience overall.

Other members of the team also chime in, talking about characters and other little things that will make Odyssey stand out from other choices.

Enjoy the video above and prepare for the journey of a lifetime when Assassin's Creed Odyssey releases on October 5 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.