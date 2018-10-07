‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Sure Has Some Lethal Chickens

Chickens. For the most part, players underestimate them in video games. But we’ve seen some examples in which if you push them too far, they push back. Ask anyone that’s played a Legend of Zelda game in its old-school days.

But now they’ve made a comeback yet again, this time becoming a pain in players’ asses in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Kotaku recently filed a report talking about how would-be assassins are running a-fowl (get it?!) of these dangerous creatures. You can see a sample video here, along with Geek Assassin’s latest video, showcasing even more attacks, above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The conversation actually began on a Reddit thread, where players have been talking about how the chickens are so aggressive in the game. One player, “FurLinedKettle”, actually had an interesting story in their own right:

“I actually died to a gang of chickens. I was escaping from an encampment that was too high of a level for me and I couldn’t understand how I was still in combat. Then I saw the levels above all these chicken’s heads and I was so taken aback I only managed to parry one before the lot of them jumped me at once. A potential Greek hero was pecked to death in a fish market.” (Yes, you can parry chickens.)

But in another thread, a player by the name of “slicshuter” had another interesting story, one that actually ties in with a greater theory — one that ties in with looting.

“I got ambushed in a quest once and I swear to God one of the ambushers was a fucking chicken. It wasn’t doing anything until I arrived at the farm, then when the ambushers showed up, it started attacking me. After the fight – when the quest told me to loot the ambushers to get the note from their employer, I looted the chicken first and got the f*cking note,” he explained.

Not since the days of Skyrim did we see chickens with such high regard in the game. Wait…did some chicken mercenaries get hired? Are they coming after us to collect and build a better barn house to put their eggs in? Maybe this rabbit hole (er, chicken hole) goes a lot deeper than we ever could’ve imagined. We’ll keep digging, but don’t be surprised if we end up, ahem, ruffling a few feathers.

You can check out the glory of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

(Hat tip to Kotaku for the scoop!)