‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Will Be Very Emotionally Driven, “Euphoria and Depression”

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is bringing the franchise into a new era with an impressive RPG flair. With the inclusion of the amazingly immersive dialogue wheel, the option to choose your protagonist, and even the ability to romance from a variety of NPCs – it’s a fresh start. But don’t expect Odyssey to just throw you in a pit of despair. This is about experience, about losing yourself in the story and because of that, the high times will be as plentiful as the low.

Ubisoft Narrative Director Mel MacCoubrey talked about the wide spectrum of emotion during a recent sit down with EDGE Magazine. She told the publication, “A lot of AAA games take themselves very seriously, and it’s the same grimdark tone throughout. It’s stretched out, but in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey you have these huge moments of emotion, of euphoria and depression,”

We recently had a chance to sit down with MacCoubrey ourselves earlier this month where she echoes a similar sentiment about how this experience is one that is wholly human, despite the more mythical aspects that were later revealed.

The topic of dialogue and emotive responses has been previously talked about here at ComicBook with our earlier coverage regarding how hilarious the story was at times.

Ubisoft also revealed earlier this year about the many different romance options our protagonists can choose from. That alone was pretty amazing, especially from a totally immersive RPG standpoint, but the freedom of dialogue was even better. When I got a chance to play, my Kassandra was a total dog and absolutely nailed the “Aye yo girl, lemme get yo numah” persona. It didn’t work out in my favor, but the effort was there.

But it’s not all silly shenanigans. Players can choose to pick the more heroic dialogue options, or the more godlike. For those familiar with BioWare’s Mass Effect series, I would liken it to that of Renegade vs. Paragon. You could play the compassionate hero, or the ruthless Spartan – or hover in that middle ground and throw in some hilarious one-liners for good measure.

