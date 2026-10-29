Ubisoft Responds to Potential for More Assassin’s Creed Remakes

Ubisoft has responded to the potential for more Assassin’s Creed remakes to come about in the future. Following the critical and commercial success of Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced earlier this year, many fans naturally assumed that Ubisoft would look to remake even more entries in the series. And while Ubisoft itself hasn’t shot down this possibility, it has also now denied the notion that any new remakes are currently in the works.

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In a new blog post by Ubisoft dedicated to the future of the Assassin’s Creed franchise, the company made clear that it doesn’t have any other remakes beyond Black Flag Resynced in production at the moment. Despite this, the developer said that it thoroughly enjoyed the process of returning to Black Flag and recreating much of the game from scratch. As a result, it said that it likes the idea of continuing to return to older AC games at some point down the road.

“As our first-ever franchise remake, Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced taught us a tremendous amount. […] We’re super proud of what the Resynced team delivered and how well it was received,” said Ubisoft. “One thing we want to be transparent about today is that we currently have no other Assassin’s Creed remake actively in development. Our teams are already focused on the next chapter of Assassin’s Creed titles, including projects you haven’t heard about yet, featuring new settings and stories. But don’t mistake that for a closed door. Like many of you, we love the idea of revisiting our classic titles, and we’ll keep exploring opportunities to bring older titles back.”

Even though it might not be working on a new Assassin’s Creed remake right now, there are plenty of games in the series that could use some modernizations. The original Assassin’s Creed is perhaps the best example of this, as the game that kicked off the franchise is about to turn 20 years old in 2027. Assassin’s Creed 2, AC Brotherhood, and AC Revelations would also surely be highly requested by fans, as the Ezio trilogy is likely the most popular group of games in the series. As a result, if Ubisoft does decide to embark on another remake, it has plenty of great options to choose from.

In the new term, Assassin’s Creed: Codename Hexe is planned to be the next mainline installment in the series. While the game doesn’t yet have a launch window, Ubisoft also confirmed today that it would share more info on the project in 2027. Whenever those details do come about, we’ll be sure to fill you in here on ComicBook.