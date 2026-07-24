Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced May Have Just Saved Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced, the recently released remake of the fourth mainline Assassin’s Creed game, has been an enormous hit since its arrival. Not only did Black Flag Resynced receive solid marks from critics, but the game has since sold at a very rapid pace in its first month of availability. Now, Ubisoft has provided new information that has made it clear that Black Flag Resynced has been an even larger success than previously thought.

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In a new announcement this week, Ubisoft revealed that Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced has already sold 3.5M copies around the globe. While this might not seem like an enormous milestone, given the expectations that Ubisoft had for the remake prior to its release, the achievement is a pretty major one. Ubisoft stated in its latest financial release that these sales for Black Flag Resynced have already surpassed the company’s projections that it had for its entire first year of availability. Accomplishments like this are incredibly rare, but it goes to show just how badly there was a desire amongst Assassin’s Creed fans to revisit an older entry in the series with a fresh coat of paint.

Over the past few years, Ubisoft has greatly struggled to meet expectations for some of its most prominent titles. Star Wars Outlaws and Skull & Bones both notoriously failed to sell as well as Ubisoft had hoped, while the free-to-play multiplayer shooter XDefiant lost players so quickly that the game has since been shut down. Meanwhile, other projects like Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake have been canceled, while Beyond Good & Evil 2 seemingly remains trapped in development hell.

For Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced to have sold as well as it has gives Ubisoft a major win at a time when the publisher has desperately needed one. Although Black Flag Resynced alone isn’t enough to turn around the company’s current status, it does give Ubisoft something pretty big to build off of moving forward.

To that end, we’ll almost certainly start to see more remakes of past Assassin’s Creed games arriving in the years to come. Past rumors have already suggested that this was likely to happen, but there’s now no question that Ubisoft will look to recreate other Assassin’s Creed experiences for modern platforms. Meanwhile, the mainline series is set to continue with Assassin’s Creed Hexe, which might launch in 2027.

Since its introduction in 2007, Assassin’s Creed has been the most prominent franchise that belongs to Ubisoft. Although there have been plenty of new entries in the series over the better part of the past two decades, it’s clearer than ever that Assassin’s Creed is going to be integral to any success that the company will have in the years to come.