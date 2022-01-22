Assassin’s Creed Series’ Original Ending Revealed and Its Wild

Assassin’s Creed was originally supposed to be a trilogy with an ending featuring spaceships. In 2020, the twelfth major Assassin’s Creed game, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, was released. However, when Ubisoft and the creators of the series originally envisioned the series, it was supposed to be a trilogy of stealth games, not the never-ending action-RPG series it is today. Not only was the series supposed to end with the third game, but the third game’s ending was considerably different.

The new details come courtesy of independent researcher Lars de Wildt, Eurogamer, and Assassin’s Creed 3 creative director Alex Hutchinson, with the bulk of the information coming from the most former source via “Marketable religion: How game company Ubisoft commodified religion for a global audience,” which is comprised of a series of interviews with the creators of the series and first few games.

“Briefly put, the third game would end with a resolution of the conflict in the present day, with Desmond Miles taking down Abstergo using the combined knowledge and skills of all his ancestors, including AC1’s Altair and AC2’s Ezio,” said de Wildt. “Also, it is the end of the world in 2012, and Desmond Miles and Lucy are starting a new civilization somewhere else – as Adam and Eve.”

“That’s why she’s called Lucy, after the Australopithecus afarensis,” said series creator Patrice Desilets while speaking to de Wildt. “As for where Desmond and Lucy were going, well… Boum! It’s a freaking spaceship!” Désilets replied.

At the end of the day, none of this happened, and it was scrapped before the development of the third game began because at that point Ubisoft reportedly knew the series would go beyond three games. And the further the series got away from the original games, the more it left behind and never made good on the stories and characters of these games, much to the frustration of many fans.

