Game of Thrones Video Game Rumor Says a New MMORPG Is Coming from Nexon

Considering how massively successful Game of Thrones was, it's somewhat surprising that the HBO series didn't offer much in the way of video games. It appears that could be changing, however, according to a new rumor. Apparently, a Game of Thrones MMORPG is currently in development. Apparently, the game is in development from Nexon, the company that recently published The Finals. As is always the case with rumors, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt, but the source on this tends to be extremely reliable, coming from the website Redanian Intelligence.

Which Game of Thrones Characters Will Appear?

Redanian Intelligence should be very familiar to fans of all things related to The Witcher franchise; the website has provided a number of leaks in the past that later proved to be accurate. That doesn't necessarily mean that this rumor is true, but the outlet did offer a handful of details about the game, adding a bit more plausibility. The game will not be based on the A Song of Fire and Ice books by George R.R. Martin, and instead will be set between Seasons 4 and 5 of the show. The game will take place in the North, and while other kingdoms haven't been ruled out, that's the only one that could be confirmed by Redanian Intelligence. Players will not be controlling any of the show's cast, instead creating an original male or female character. However, there will be iconic faces from the series, such as Jon Snow and Sam Tarly.

At this time, there has been no mention whether the game will feature the likenesses from the series, so we don't know if Snow will actually resemble actor Kit Harrington. None of the actors are expected to lend their voice talents, "at least in the current iteration of the game," as Redanian Intelligence notes. That seems to leave a little wiggle room for things to change, and it's worth noting that some of the actors have reprised their roles in past games; Maisie Williams voices Arya Stark in MultiVersus.

When Will This Game be Released?

The game is expected to have a story campaign, though it will be online, so fans hoping for an offline single-player experience might have to look elsewhere. At this time, no release window is known for the game, or how far along things have progressed; it doesn't even seem to have a name just yet! Hopefully Nexon won't keep fans waiting for too long and we'll get some concrete information over the coming months. After all these years, it would be nice for Game of Thrones fans to have a truly great video game to enjoy, but we'll have to wait and see if this can live up to the best aspects of the series.

