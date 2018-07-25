Attack On Titan Season 1 Is Free On PlayStation 4

So let’s say you haven’t caught up on the debut season of the Attack On Titan anime. We know, we know, you were probably busy or just haven’t gotten around to it yet. Fortunately, it looks like there’s an option for you PlayStation 4 owners to check it out on the house!

Our good Twitter friend Wario64 recently posted details on a deal being offered on the PlayStation Store, where you can download the first season of Attack On Titan free of charge. What’s more, it looks like the HD version of the series is being offered at no charge!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, there is a catch. According to the tweet, you actually have to “purchase” the season from your console. There’s no way to activate it through Sony’s mobile app or the online PlayStation store. Still, it’s fairly easy to find if you do some browsing through your console. You can see the tweet below to get an idea of what you’re looking for.

Attack on Titan Season 1 (Eng. Dub HD) is free on US PSN (must redeem from console) pic.twitter.com/tX0UKvJvqF — Wario64 (@Wario64) July 25, 2018

We’re not sure how long the free season is going to be offered for so you might want to jump quickly. Also, keep in mind this is for the HD season so you may need to free up some space on your hard drive for it all.

Here’s a description of the first season, just to get you in the mood:

“When the man-eating giants called Titans first appeared, humans retreated behind massive walls. After a hundred years of safety, a colossal-sized Titan smashes through the defenses, unleashing a flood of giants and carnage in the streets. Eren Jaeger watches helplessly as one of the creatures devours his mother.

He vows to kill every Titan walking the earth.

Eren and his surviving friends enlist to fight against the insatiable monsters. The future looks bleak, but there’s more to Eren than meets the eye: he may be humanity’s last hope against extinction. From the director of Death Note and High School of the Dead comes the series Anime News Network calls “an intense, visceral, and graphic thrill ride.” The Titans have come to feast. Anything can happen. No one is safe.”

Hurry and get your Titan fix while you can!

(Thanks, Wario64!)