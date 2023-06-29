Avatar: The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance Revealed

After previously leaking, Avatar: The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance has been officially revealed for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. In development at Bamtag Games and being published by Game Mill Entertainment, Avatar: The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance is pitched as an action-adventure game that lets you play solo or via local and online two-player co-op as one of nine different characters from the series. Beyond this, a "fall" release window is mentioned, but not an actual and specific release date.

As you'd expect, the nine playable characters include Aang, Katara, Toph, and Sokka. Meanwhile, it's been teased that players will be able to play and replay 18 different chapters whenever you'd like to relive your favorites moments from the series whenever. Unfortunately, finer details about the game are currently scarce, but there are said to be side quests, character upgrades, various character interactions, and puzzles based on all four elements in the series: earth, wind, fire, and water.

As you can see in the trailer above, the game hasn't been made on the biggest budget nor does it boast the most impressive graphics. Of course, YouTube comments isn't a great place to gauge general interest, however, it's the best measuring tool we have at the moment, and right now, it's not looking great for the game as many have pointed out its obvious shortcomings.

"Why does every Avatar game look like it belongs on Nintendo DS or PS2? Imagine PS4 graphics like Ghost of Tsushima. The elements would look so beautiful," reads one of these comments. "The emotions and movements as well. With a skill tree. Skill tree for like fire daggers, ice shards, tornados and rockslides/earthquakes."

"Waited nearly two decades for them to make a PS2-era game in 2023 for one of the best animated series ever..," adds another comment with many votes up.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Are you interested in checking this one out when it releases later this year?