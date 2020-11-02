Marvel's Avengers Permanently Lowers the Price of Some Cosmetics

✖

Good news, players of Marvel's Avengers! If you've been one of the many folks that rightfully had their hackles raised at the price of some of the in-game cosmetics, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have now made a temporary 50% discount on some of its cosmetics permanent. More specifically, purchases of takedowns and emotes will going forward be half of what they were before.

The permanent discounts should be apparent to anyone that boots up the video game as there is seemingly a new splash screen that announces "Updated Marketplace Prices" within the video game itself. "Based on your feedback, we are keeping the 50% discounts on Takedowns and Emotes from last week's sale and making them the new regular price of these items," the screen reads.

Here are the new prices, straight from the splash screen, for the various cosmetics mentioned above:

Epic Takedowns: 600 Credits

Legendary Emotes: 500 Credits

Epic Emotes: 250 Credits

Rare Emotes: 125 Credits

While this doesn't directly address what is seemingly the core problem for those folks still playing Marvel's Avengers -- that being a lack of content overall to make continuously playing worthwhile -- it certainly helps. Every update and patch constantly moves the game forward toward being sustainable, it feels like, in the long run. Whether it's too little, too late remains to be seen.

Marvel's Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. It is also now set to release on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in 2021. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.

Are you interested in the permanent decrease on emotes and takedowns? Are you still playing Marvel's Avengers? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T PC Gamer]