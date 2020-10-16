Marvel's Avengers Delays PS5, Xbox Series X Versions

✖

The next-gen versions of Marvel’s Avengers have been delayed and will not launch alongside the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics announced this week. The game was previously confirmed for the new consoles with the enhanced version said to be available when the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 launched, but that next-gen version will now be launching sometime next year. Marvel’s Avengers owners planning on getting the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X will still be able to play the game via backwards compatibility though and can still look forward to free upgrades when the next-gen versions are available.

Scot Amos, the head of studio at Crystal Dynamics, addressed the delay of the next-gen versions of the game in the latest State of the Game update. After discussing other changes made in the Marvel’s Avengers timeline, Amos said the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S versions of the game would now be releasing this year.

“We’ve also made the decision to shift our PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launch to next year to ensure that we give our team the time to deliver a next-gen experience showcasing all that this game is meant to be,” Amos said. “More details to come.”

For those who were looking forward to playing Marvel’s Avengers on the new consoles as soon as they were available, all is not lost. You’ll still be able to do that, but it’ll be without all the next-gen enhancements planned for the game. Better framerates and quicker load times will still be in effect thanks to the new hardware though, and you’ll still be able to play with friends and bring your saved data with you.

“Until then, however, you’ll be able to continue playing the current-gen (PS4/Xbox One) Marvel’s Avengers game on next-gen platforms to take advantage of their powerful hardware, be it via inserting a physical disk or redownloading the game,” Amos said. “Two of the most obvious benefits of this are improved frame rates and faster loading times. In addition, players who make the jump to the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S will still be able to play co-op with their friends on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One respectively as well as carry their existing save-game forward to the next-generation of consoles!”

Like other games, the upgrades to next-gen versions of Marvel’s Avengers will still be free.

Marvel’s Avengers’ next-gen versions for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will release some time in 2021.