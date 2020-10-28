Marvel's Avengers V1 3.4 Patch Fixes Missing Skill Points, Hulk Textures, and More

✖

Marvel's Avengers just got a new patch that brings another set of bug fixes and general tweaks to the game, and while this isn't as big a patch as the last one, it still holds a few interesting fixes. The V.1 3.4 Patch is live now on PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and Stadia, and the patch tends to focus on the multiplayer side of things, making improvements to matchmaking and how the game handles invites. There are also several improvements made to the newest addition to the game, Tachyon Rift: Breakout, and a few character-specific issues are also addressed, including missing Hulk outfit textures, Captain America's Shield Dive, Black Widow's takedowns, and more The biggest thing though for fans is probably the issue of missing or excess Skill Points, which are being addressed in the patch.

You can find the full rundown of what the patch changes and fixes below.

Reassemble Campaign & Avengers Initiative

Multiple crash issues resolved

Fixed an issue where players would sometimes go out of world in Condition Green

Fixed a rare issue with Abomination becoming unresponsive in Gathering of Evil mission

Multiplayer & Match Making

Various matchmaking and invite improvements

Removed Power Level difference indicator during matchmaking to remove confusion regarding Mission Power and prepare for improvements to power display

Resolved a rare issue where using Quick Match as Any Hero could break up an existing Strike Team

Fixed instance of HUD indicator not showing that an enemy is attempting to hack a terminal in Tachyon Rift: Breakout mission

Made Tachyon Orbs easier to see when indoors

Fixed an issue in Tachyon Rift: Breakout where players would not be reloaded to the proper location when reloading checkpoint

Fixed mission selection issues that sometimes occurred when players would join or leave the Strike Team while in the War Table UI

Fixed an issue that prevented joining via invites from players who weren't added as a friend

User Interface

The Quick Match button is now visible within the War Table whenever multiplayer is allowed, regardless of matchmaking preference

Addressed issues with missing or excess Skill Points

Combat

Improved offscreen projectile attack indicators

Fixed an issue where Black Widow would sometimes not gain intrinsic while performing takedowns

Fixed some instances of enemies not spawning

Improved transition between hover and flight when Iron Man is attacked

Fixed rare instance of Captain America going out of world when using Shield Dive

Gear, Challenges, & Rewards

Fixed an issue with some Hulk outfit textures

Fixed an issue that prevented Thor’s Challenge Card nameplate from properly unlocking

Marvel's Avengers is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC now.

