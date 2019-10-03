Marvel’s Avengers Reveals Why Thor Left His Hammer Behind

Marvel’s Avengers continues to reveal a variety of information about the upcoming video game from developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Square Enix, despite the fact that it’s not set to release until May 2020. While it’s been known that Mjolnir, Thor’s hammer, was left in front of a statue of Captain America since the initial footage of the game’s prologue was shown, the developers have now clarified exactly how it got there.

In addition to the image of Mjolnir sitting in front of the statue, the social media for Marvel’s Avengers previously teased an “unworthy” Thor storyline. In the comics, this typically occurs when Thor is literally no longer considered worthy of wielding the magical hammer. In the upcoming game, however, it would appear that this is more of a choice and less of an unfortunate, mystical consequence of some kind.

In Marvel’s Avengers, Thor is taught a similar lesson after the events of A-Day when he witnesses Captain America go down with the Chimera helicarrier. He leaves Mjolnir at Cap’s statue due to feeling unworthy of it. — Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) October 1, 2019

Here’s how Square Enix previously described Marvel’s Avengers:

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”

Marvel’s Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on May 15, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.