Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War DLC Pack Now Available For Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2

"Dread it, run from it...destiny still arrives." Thanos is now playable in the Lego universe.

Warner Bros. has announced today that its previously announced Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War DLC pack is now available for consoles and PC. In it, you can play as the mad Titan Thanos, as well as a handful of other characters being introduced in the Infinity War film, which opens Thursday night.

The pack, which sells for $2.99 or you can download it for free if you own the previously purchased Season Pass.

"This action-packed level offers players the chance to control Thanos, one of the most dangerous Super Villains in the Marvel Universe, and his ruthless army. The Mad Titan and the Children of Thanos have invaded Attilan to take on Black Bolt and the Inhumans in an all-new original game level. Working as a team, the menacing crew must work their way through the various levels of Attilan before they are given the opportunity to break through to Black Bolt's throne. New unlockable characters Thanos, Corvus Glaive, Cull Obsidian, Proxima Midnight, Ebony Maw, Hulkbuster 2.0, and Groot (Avengers: Infinity War) add to the main game's roster of over 200 Super Heroes and Super Villains," the company noted in its press release.

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 is an all-new, epic adventure and sequel to the smash hit, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes. This original branching storyline, co-written by award-winning comics writer Kurt Busiek, transports players into a cosmic battle across a myriad of Marvel locations ripped from time and space into the incredible Open Hub World of Chronopolis. Packed with signature LEGO humor for fans of all ages, gamers will go head-to-head with the time-travelling Kang the Conqueror in this fun-filled journey spanning the Marvel Universe."

The Season Pass for Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 also includes packs featuring Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Black Panther, Runaways and Cloak & Dagger, as well as character packs featuring Champions, Out of Time and Agents of Atlas. If you haven't picked it up yet, it's available for $14.99.

Check out the trailer above, and pick up Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC!