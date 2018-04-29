Xbox Design Lab Gives Their Own Creative Nod to Infinity War

We’re sure you’ve heard by now, but there’s a small film in theaters. Maybe you’ve heard of it? Avengers-something …? Obviously, we’re kidding. Everyone and their mothers are talking about the latest Avengers film, Infinity War, and it seems like even Microsoft couldn’t bear to stay away from the hype.

Xbox has a store called the Design Lab where players can create their own custom Xbox One controllers for a more personalised experience. With hundreds of colour options available, it’s a neat way to make the latest console from Microsoft more tailored to its individual user. Apparently they’ve also unlocked the key to unlimited power, which can be seen in their creative tribute below:

This is just one of many ways the internet is reacting to the latest Marvel film. Having just released, it’s already seeing incredibly impressive numbers in the box office with an overall positive reception from film goers. Not surprising given that 1) it’s Marvel and 2) it’s coming hot off the heels of Black Panthers phenomenal success.

For those that haven’t seen the latest Marvel flick yet, we once again see our favourite heroes team up with a few new faces to battle their most powerful enemy yet. On a mission to collect all six of the scattered Infinity Stones, the incredibly powerful Thanos has his eyes set on his own version reality. The latest film puts the fate of existence itself on the line as our beloved characters from spanning franchises come together to battle the ultimate threat.

As far as Xbox Design Lab goes, if you’re looking to create your own masterpiece, you can do so right here. Pick your favourite sports teams, your favourite colour combos, even add your GamerTag for that final touch of perfection. There are even pre-made sets to correspond with popular games, like the ‘Chicken Dinner’ design for those PUBG lovers out there, or even one modeled after the deceptively difficult Cuphead. Don’t let your dreams be dreams, or at least check out some sweet deals.

