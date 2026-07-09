Critical Role Returns to Daggerheart in New Standalone Actual Play Series Starting Today

Actual play series Critical Role is best known for its Dungeons & Dragons content. But last year, the creative team behind the actual play series launched its very own tabletop RPG, Daggerheart. This game comes from Darrington Press, which has since expanded to include familiar names from the D&D team. To celebrate its launch, Critical Role shifted its actual play focus to Daggerheart with its Age of Umbra mini-series. Now, the next season will bring the cast back to its own TTRPG system once again.

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It’s been a little over a year since the first Age of Umbra series aired. Now, the team at Critical Role will once again return to the world of Daggerheart with a new, standalone story. The new Age of Umbra: Sallowlands mini-series begins airing today, July 9th at 10 PM ET. You can tune in live via Beacon, Twitch, and YouTube to experience a brand-new story set in a new Daggerheart region. Here’s what to expect.

Age of Umbra: Sallowlands Brings Back Daggerheart With a New Region

Courtesy of Critical Role

If you missed the first Age of Umbra series but want to see Daggerheart in action, I’ve got good news. This new campaign is a standalone mini-series, so you won’t need context from the first one to keep up. Actual plays can be a great way to sample new TTRPG systems before trying them, and this one will give us another look at Daggerheart in action. This mini-series brings back many familiar faces from the extended Critical Role universe and broader TTRPG actual play space. The full cast includes:

Matthew Mercer (as Game Master)

Laura Bailey

Jennifer English

Abubakar Salim

Vico Ortiz

Zachery Renauldo

As its name suggests, this new mini-series brings the cast of Critical Role to a new region: The Sallowlands. This wasteland is bleak and filled with crumbling ancient ruins, where the players just might brush up against ancient horrors. Just yesterday, Critical Role finally dropped the official trailer for the series, and it’s suitably ominous. You can check it out below:

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As the trailer reveals, the series won’t just bring us to a new region. It will also feature some of the new classes set to release with the Daggerheart: Hope and Fear expansion on August 25th: Witch, Warlock, Assassin, and Brawler. If you want to see these new classes in action for the first time, this actual play is a great way to preview unreleased content.

This new Daggerheart actual play series premieres July 9th at 10 PM ET. New episodes of Age of Umbra: Sallowlands will release weekly on Thursdays via Beacon, Twitch, and YouTube up through the exciting conclusion on August 13th. You can keep up to date on what’s coming with the Critical Role content calendar. The VOD will be available on YouTube at 3 PM ET the Monday after each premiere, for my fellow “10 PM is too late for a livestream” contingent. Subscribers to Critical Role‘s Beacon platform will get instant VOD access, as well as behind-the-scenes footage.

Have you played Daggerheart yet? Are you excited to see Critical Role revisit the TTRPG in this mini-series? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!