Epic Games Store Makes $50 Worth of PC Games Free

The Epic Games Store free games program is still trucking along years after it started. As such, Epic Games is giving away two more titles from the week of July 9th to July 16th (ending at 8 am PT). And while not huge hits, which has been the case in some past weeks, these two smaller games would otherwise come out to a total of $50.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tattoo Tycoon

Play video

Tattoo Tycoon is one of the games on offer. This title from developer CrazyBunch came out only in October 2025 to rather middling reviews. It doesn’t have enough critic reviews for a number on aggregate sites like Metacritic, but it currently sits at a “Mixed” rating on Steam, where it is currently $29.99.

The name gives away what Tattoo Tycoon is all about. Players have to manage a tattoo parlor by managing their daily energy and making enough money to provide services, as well as decorate around the shop. While the management portions have the isometric camera angle typical of the genre, the tattoo drawing takes the form of a mini-game where players have to trace around the lines with a cursor.

However, many criticized said mini-game for being unwieldy and not allowing for coloring. Reflecting the true nature of its “Mixed” rating the few Steam reviews it currently has, some praised its simple gameplay loop of maintaining the store, while others found it to be rather heavy on micromanagement.

Nova Lands

Play video

Nova Lands is the other free game this week. It has been covered a little bit more and has an average score of 79 on Metacritic, with a “Mixed” status on Steam. This title from developer Behemutt that is normally $19.99 and originally came out in June 2023 is a base-building sim with a retro 2D art style, but it also has some combat elements, as well.

Its Forager-like base-building elements were praised, even though they’re not particularly innovative. Gathering resources to automate processes and build out is a natural loop that carries this experience. There is some fairly basic shooting combat, too, but, in a strange twist, bosses can also be passed by offering them specific items. So while there is some action, many have applauded the game for its cozier qualities and ability to engage players with its resource-gathering core gameplay.

While these are the current two games, Epic has also revealed the next pair. Echo Generation: Midnight Edition and Luto will be the two games available for free from July 16th to July 23rd. The former is a turn-based RPG, while the latter is a P.T.-esque horror game.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!