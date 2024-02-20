Baldur's Gate 3 Gets New Hotfix for Patch 6

A new hotfix for Baldur's Gate 3 has been released in the wake of Patch 6 going live. Just a few days back, Larian Studios finally let loose Patch 6 for BG3 which brought a ton of changes and improvements to the acclaimed role-playing game. As expected, though, this update also paved the way for new errors that players have slowly been running into for themselves while playing. Fortunately, Larian has now squashed a couple of very small bugs that players have been spotting in BG3 in recent days.

Downloadable now across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, Hotfix #18 for Baldur's Gate 3 is incredibly small. In fact, this patch only resolves two issues that have been found in BG3. One of these errors is tied to vendors where the game would incorrectly show that they have no gold. The other is then tied to bartering with vendors, which was leading to game crashes for players. Outside of these two tweaks, Larian Studios hasn't done anything else with this new update, but the company has promised that it's still in the process of working on new hotfixes that will be released for BG3 in the days and weeks ahead.

"We've got a small hotfix for you today, fixing a couple of issues with trading and bartering. Now, you can safely carry on with your shopping sprees across the Forgotten Realms!" Larian said about this new hotfix. "Thank you for taking the time to submit your reports to us. We are continuing to work on fixes for other reported issues with Patch 6."

If you'd like to get a look at the full patch notes for this new Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix, you can find them for yourself at the bottom of the page.

Baldur's Gate 3 Hotfix #18 Patch Notes

FIXES