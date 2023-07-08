Baldur's Gate 3 Climbs Steam Best Sellers Chart After Showing Off Bear Sex Scene

Baldur's Gate 3 showed off some of the unique things you can do with a Wild Shaped Druid and it seems to have helped the game's sales. Earlier this week, Larian Studios showed off what is likely to be the final in-depth look of Baldur's Gate 3 ahead of its official release on Steam earlier this week. One part of the "Panel From Hell" livestream showed off some of the different ways players can have their characters romance NPCs and fellow party members. While the first clip showed off a custom-made character wine and dine a female Tiefling Barbarian at a restaurant, the second scene showed playable party member Astarion sneak off to the woods with a Druid party member named Halsin for an intimate moment in the woods.

During the clip, Halsin briefly loses control of his abilities and transforms into a bear, leaving the player with several options. Players could choose to comfort Halsin, be freaked out by Halsin's lack of control, or choose to have Halsin change back into a bear and continue their dalliance. Lead writer Adam Smith explained in a press release that they wanted to give a full thrust of options for the players with these kinds of scenes. "Have you ever considered the joys and pleasures of sexual congress with a wildshaped Druid?" Smith said. "Because at Larian, we have, and ultimately landed on the side of giving the people what they want: tender, consensual romance with a man temporarily transformed into a grizzly bear."

The clip (along with a look at new player build options and the reveal of a third central antagonist) helped to push Baldur's Gate 3's sales on Steam. As of Saturday morning, the game had climbed to #5 on the Steam best-seller chart, trailing only games like Counter-Strike and BattleBit Remastered. It seems that sex sells and bear sex sells even more.

Baldur's Gate 3 will be released on August 3rd on Steam and September 6th on PlayStation 5.