Smosh Games Launches Dungeons & Dragons Show

Smosh Games has launched an official Dungeons & Dragons Actual Play show and it looks like a big success. This week, Smosh Games launched Sword AF, a new Actual Play show featuring a cast of voice actors and comedians playing Dungeons & Dragons. In the intro to the video, DM Damien Haas explained that Smosh Games's viewers have wanted a Dungeons & Dragons video for a while and they've been working on the campaign for several months. In addition to Haas, the game also features Shayne Topp, Amanda Lehan-Canto, Chanse McCrary, and Angela Giarratana as players. The campaign itself features a group of low level mercenaries pressed into becoming couriers. The video is clearly edited for time, coming in at just under an hour long, but maintains a mostly informal style, although it uses a moving camera that moves from player to player in addition to a wider fixed shot.

Based on the early numbers, Smosh Games is an unqualified success for the channel and could be the next big Actual Play show. In less than 24 hours, the video already has 440,000 views, which is more than the average Critical Role video on YouTube. While Critical Role obviously has multiple platforms and a larger playbase, the big Day 1 numbers for Smosh Games shows that there's clearly still an appetite for personality-driven Actual Play shows.

You can check out the first video below:

As of right now, it's unclear if Sword AF will have a regular release schedule or if there's any plans for Smosh Games to do any additional content. Smosh, the parent company of Smosh Games, recently went through a surprise sale, with original owners Ian Hecox and Anthony Padilla buying back a majority share of the company from Mythical Entertainment.