New Texas Chainsaw Massacre Game Announced

A new Texas Chainsaw Massacre tabletop game is coming this fall. Today, Funko Games announced The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Slaughterhouse, a one vs. all game being released ahead of the franchise's 50th anniversary. One player will control the Sawyer family, while the other players will be unfortunate travelers trying to avoid being their next victim. While rules weren't available, a look at the game pieces and board makes it seem like the Sawyers will have a pool of resources that they can spend to complete various actions, while the travelers will need to collect evidence and key items to make it off the property alive.

Per the description of the game, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Slaughterhouse features custom sculpted figures and dice and an achievement system that lets players unlock special cards that carry over into future games.

Interestingly, this is the second Texas Chainsaw Massacre game announced for release this year. Trick or Treat Studios announced Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Game, although that game was more focused on Leatherface than the wider Sawyer family and seemed rooted in the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie.

The wider Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise has spanned nine films, which includes several remakes and sequel films. At the heart of all of the films is Leatherface, a cannibal killer with a penchant for chainsaws. The original movie was a formative film for the slasher genre and Leatherface formed the motif of the silent monster-esque killer who stalks his prey and seemingly survives gruesome injuries over and over.

Early copies of the game will be available at Gen Con with a wide release coming in September. The game will have a retail price of $29.99 and is for 2-5 players.