Pokemon TCG Reveals First Look at New Charizard Card

The Pokemon Trading Card Game has revealed an official first look at its brand new Charizard card. Earlier today, PokeBeach shared first looks at the Charizard ex and Revavroom ex cards from the upcoming Obsidian Flames expansion. The new cards were part of promotional standees sent to several retailers to promote the upcoming set, which is due out in August. Notably, the new Charizard ex card is one of three Tera Pokemon ex cards in the new set that has a deviating type from its normal Pokemon type. While Charizard is almost always represented as being a Fire-type Pokemon in the card game, the Charizard ex card is a Dark-type card. Interestingly, Charizard still uses Fire-type energy but is weak to Grass-type Pokemon cards. (Most Dark-type cards are weak against Grass-type cards, representing Dark-type Pokemon's weakness to Grass-type Pokemon.)

The Obsidian Flames car set will also feature an Eiscue ex with a Fire typing and a Tyranitar ex with an Electric typing. This marks the first in an expected shift in Pokemon card design, to showcase how Terastallized Pokemon often take on a different type than their normal typing. The first two card sets in the Scarlet & Violet series had a handful of Tera type Pokemon ex cards, but they all stuck to their normal types. Interestingly, Obsidian Flames will be the second Charizard ex card released for the Pokemon Trading Card Game, following the release of a Fire-type Charizard ex card in the upcoming Scarlet & Violet -151 set. Obsidian Flames also features new Miraidon ex and Koraidon ex cards, signaling that the Pokemon Trading Card Game is comfortable making multiple ex cards for popular Pokemon cards.

The Obsidian Flames expansion for the Pokemon Trading Card Game will be released in August.