Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story Announced Alongside Song of Nunu Release Date

Riot Games had a two-part announcement for League of Legends players this week: the release date for Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story and the reveal of a totally new game called Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story. The first of those is a game focusing on Nunu & Willump and is one that players have known about for awhile now and have just been waiting on a release date while the Bandle Tale game is totally new and is all about the Yordles from League of Legends, though that second game doesn't yet have a release date.

Both of these games are published by Riot Forge, Riot Games' publishing arm that works with different third-party developers to create League of Legends spin-offs spanning all kinds of different genres. Ruined King, Hextech Mayhem, The Mageseeker, and Convergence comprise the other games in Riot Forge's League of Legends Stories collection. Past games have gotten Collector's Editions to coincide with their releases, and Song of Nunu will, too, so it's reasonable to assume that the same will be true for Bandle Tale for League players who are big on Yordles.

Announced first during the Nintendo Direct that aired on Thursday, Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story is a game where you play as your very own Yordle and interact with other like creatures such as Tristana, Corki, Teemo, Veigar, Rumble, and Yuumi (who is from Bandle Tale but is technically not a Yordle). In Bandle Tale, you'll put together parties, cook, fish, and take care of the community using unique ingredients and resource. Developed by Lazy Bear, it very much looks like Riot Forge's take on the trend of cozy simulation games albeit with a Yordle spin.

"You are a shy yordle living in Yarnville, a cozy but isolated island obsessed with all things knitting," a preview of the game explained. "When your 101-year-long apprenticeship ends, you want nothing more than to see what lies beyond the portals that connect the rest of Bandle City. But when a party you attend goes horribly wrong, the portals collapse and everything is thrown into chaos!"

So far, the game has only been announced for the Nintendo Switch and PC platforms. For the PC, it'll be available through Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG.

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story Release Date

Aside from the new game announcement, Riot also gave an update on the Song of Nunu game. It's a game featuring Nunu & Willump where the pair explore Freljord and meet characters like Braum, and you'll be able to play it very soon now that it has a November 1st release date.

"Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story is a single-player story adventure developed by Tequila Works," a preview of the new League game said. "Dive headfirst into an immersive narrative set in the undiscovered reaches of the Freljord, where every snowy step brings you closer to the truth about Nunu and Willump's past."

Like Bandle Tale, Song of Nunu will be available for the Nintendo Switch and PC platforms in the same PC stores.