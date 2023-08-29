League of Legends Is Finally Bringing Back its Most Highly Requested Game Mode

Riot Games has announced that it's finally bringing back what is likely the most requested game mode from fans to League of Legends later in 2023. At any given time, LoL tends to offer users the option to play Summoner's Rift, ARAM, and one additional game mode of a random variety. This third mode is one that is always in rotation and bounces between completely new game types and others that Riot released in the past. Now, in lieu of adding a limited-time mode to LoL that's never been seen before, Riot is soon going to be giving fans the one that they've all been begging for.

Announced in a new video, it was confirmed that Nexus Blitz will finally be returning to League of Legends in October. Nexus Blitz was originally introduced all the way back in 2018 and quickly became one of the most popular secondary modes in the history of the long-running MOBA. Riot later brought Nexus Blitz back in 2020 for a brief span of time, but since then, it hasn't been seen again. In recent years, fans have continued to grow louder and louder in their requests for Nexus Blitz to make a return, and now, Riot is finally making good on those asks.

"Nexus Blitz is coming back in October for a five-week run. We know this has been a long time coming especially because we promised you'd see Nexus Blitz in 2022 and we did not deliver on that," said League of Legends executive producer Jeremy Lee of the mode's impending arrival. "The game plays as you remember it though with a few tweaks to account for changes since its last appearance."

When Is Nexus Blitz Coming to League of Legends?

As mentioned, Riot has currently only committed to a broad October 2023 release window for Nexus Blitz in League of Legends. That being said, given that LoL operates on a pretty strict update schedule, we already have a good idea of when the mode will be let loose. Riot has two patches for League planned to hit in October with the first scheduled for October 11 while the other will release on October 25. In all likelihood, Nexus Blitz will become available on one of these dates and will then begin its five weeks of playability.

Outside of Nexus Blitz, October 2023 is planned to be a big month for League of Legends as it will be when Worlds 2023 kicks off. This year, Worlds is set to take place in Korea and will start on October 10 when the Play-In Stage begins. The annualized tournament will then culminate in the Finals the following month on November 19. Per usual, Riot should have a number of big promotions tied to League of Legends that should transpire in tandem with Worlds, so stay tuned to learn more this fall.