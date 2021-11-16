Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story Revealed by Riot Forge

Riot Games has revealed another major project that it is helping to develop under its Riot Forge publishing label. That game in question happens to be Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story, which will allow players to experience a narrative-focused adventure through the titular character Nunu. And while Riot is involved with the title’s release, per usual with all games from Riot Forge, the project is actually being created by third-party studio Tequila Works.

Announced as part of today’s new presentation focused on upcoming titles related to Riot Forge, Song of Nunu was revealed alongside a debut trailer. The game, which is poised to launch next year, will see players taking control of Nunu and Willump as they set out to search for the former’s lost mother. Riot describes Song of Nunu as a “heartwarming single-player adventure game” and says that storytelling is at the center of the experience. You can check out the initial trailer for the title in the tweet down below.

https://twitter.com/RiotForge/status/1460640303023640584

Previously, Tequila Works has been known to work on games that are quite similar to Song of Nunu. The studio’s project of this ilk that is most common to Song of Nunu is the 2017 release Rime, which let players loose on a mysterious island as they controlled a young boy looking to uncover its secrets. Song of Nunu looks like it will very much be in this same style, while also boasting a number of callbacks and unique features that League of Legends players have surely come to associate with Nunu and Willump.

As mentioned, Song of Nunu currently doesn’t have a specific release date of any sort, but it is slated to arrive at some point in 2022. When it does, it will be coming to PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. In the near term, Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, surprise-released today and is available to play right now.

What do you think about Riot continuing to release more projects associated with League of Legends in this manner? And what are your early impressions of Song of Nunu? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on social media at @MooreMan12.