Barack Obama's Super Smash Brothers Main Has Been Revealed

The headline is not clickbait, we now have information on who former President of the United States, Barack Obama, mains in Super Smash Brothers. The Super Smash Brothers franchise is one of the biggest things Nintendo has ever created. Nintendo seems to strike gold constantly with its games, there's certainly a magic to just about everything that company puts out (with the exception of the sequel to 1-2-Switch). Mario is one of the biggest icons in the history of entertainment and Mario Kart is one of the most beloved video games of all-time, managing to win over even the most casual gamers out there. Super Smash Brothers requires a little bit more skill than Mario Kart to really enjoy, but it's still something that a lot of people can get into.

Having said all of that, apparently former President Barack Obama is a Smash guy. As revealed by Twitter user @tafokints, Barack Obama mains Captain Falcon in Super Smash Bros on Nintendo 64. The Twitter user revealed they spoke with a man by the name of Cody Daniels who got to go to the White House as part of a Make A Wish event. He was able to meet the President, play matches of the Nintendo game with Barack Obama, get a copy signed, and more. Daniels also shared that Obama is actually pretty good at Smash Brothers, going as far to say he's better than the average player. It's unclear if Barack Obama games himself, but he has been considered by some to be in touch with pop culture as he regularly puts out annual lists of his favorite songs, books, and films, which often include things that would be seen as skewing towards younger audiences.

For larger context, @CodyDaniels88 had the opportunity to play with Obama at the White House as part of a Make-A-Wish opportunity. Part of his experiences included meeting the former President, playing some friendly 64 matches, and getting a signed copy of a N64 cartridge and a… pic.twitter.com/oo7NVhIkly — Tafo (@tafokints) August 3, 2023

Whether or not we will ever get to see Barack Obama grace the sticks for ourselves is a mystery. We do see other political figures like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez embracing gaming culture by doing Twitch streams where she plays things like Among Us.

