Mortal Kombat's Ed Boon Wants Scorpion in Super Smash Bros.

Longtime Mortal Kombat director Ed Boon has made it known that he'd like to see Scorpion (or perhaps Sub-Zero) appear in Nintendo's Super Smash Bros. series. Currently, Nintendo has made it clear that it's done working on Smash Bros. for the time being as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has reached the end of its ongoing support. If a future installment in the platform fighting franchise were to come about in the future, though, Boon has made it clear that he'd jump at the opportunity to have Mortal Kombat characters appear in the game.

In a conversation with Axios, Boon talked about the potential of his own fighters showing up in an upcoming Super Smash Bros. title. As of this moment, Boon said that Nintendo has never approached NetherRealm Studios or WB Games to request the inclusion of a character from Mortal Kombat in Smash Bros. If this were to change, though, Boon said the character at the top of his list that he'd want to put in Smash would be Scorpion.

"Scorpion. Not even a hesitation," Boon said in response. He went on to say that if Nintendo somehow requested multiple fighters, Sub-Zero would then be his second option. This makes sense given that Scorpion and Sub-Zero have largely been the mascots for the Mortal Kombat series for a prolonged period of time. Boon himself has also previously acknowledged that Scorpion is his own favorite character in the franchise, so he's obviously playing favorites with his own selection.

On paper, it seems a bit unlikely that Mortal Kombat characters would ever show up in Super Smash Bros. This is primarily because most of the fighters on the Smash Bros. roster happen to come from family-friendly video game franchises. That being said, there have been some clear exceptions to this rule with characters like Bayonetta, Joker, and Solid Snake, all of which come from M-rated franchises. Whether or not Nintendo would want to associate itself with a hyper-violent series like Mortal Kombat isn't known, but it's good to know that Boon is willing to play ball if the opportunity were to arise.

