New Details on Batman Developer's Second Game Seemingly Leak Online

Warner Bros. Montreal is not just working on a new Batman for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. It also has another game in development, but at the moment, it's unclear what this game is. That said, a new job listing for a position at Warner Bros. Montreal has possibly shed some light on this mystery game.

More specifically, a new job posting, initially posted on June 4, for a senior game designer at the studio is making the rounds for revealing that the developer is working on a "third-person open-world action game" set within the DC universe. Of course, this could simply be for the Batman game, but this seems unlikely given the current reports and rumors about the new Batman game which claims that it's releasing later this year. And if it is, we now know the new Batman game will be a third-person open-world action game, though many probably suspected this.

If this speculation is sound, then this means the studio has two DC comics games in development, which is what rumors and leaks have suggested for a couple of years now. The question: what could this game be? Well, unfortunately, a "third-person open-world action game" could be a lot of things.

"WB Games Montreal, a division of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment (WBIE), seeks a Senior Game Designer to be responsible for designing and driving the development of player characters for a third-person open-world action game," reads the job description. "The Senior Game Designer will be responsible for creating clear and actionable design documentation that supports the high-level vision of the Creative Director, and Game Director. They will be the primary point of contact for the features they design and will be responsible for coordinating the work of multiple disciplines into a cohesive, fun, and high-quality gaming experience."

Again, there could be a lot of explanations for this job listing, some of which aren't very exciting. And unfortunately, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment is unlikely to provide a comment with any additional information or clarification.

