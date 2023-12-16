Batman: Arkham Knight Adds Robert Pattinson Movie Skin on All Platforms

Batman: Arkham Knight has officially added the Robert Pattinson Batman skin from The Batman on all platforms. Batman: Arkham Knight is still one of the greatest superhero games ever released, even eight years later. Not only is it a graphical feast, but it is one of the few games to capture how it feels to be a superhero while also delivering a really satisfying story at the same time. The succcess of the Arkham series spawned a bunch of other superhero games in the years since, but only a handful have come close to rivaling the heights of those Batman games. Rocksteady hasn't released a new game since 2015, but is gearing up to release Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League which will continue the story of the Batman Arkham games.

With that said, Batman: Arkham Knight is still being supported. The game got a brand new free update today on all platforms which added the suit from The Batman. This skin had leaked earlier this year when it was accidentally released early on the Epic Games Store version of the game. The suit was made a timed exclusive for the Nintendo Switch remaster of the trilogy, but was confirmed to come to all platforms later. Now, just a few weeks later, it is finally here. All you have to do is boot up the game and you'll find it alongside any of the other skins you have unlocked and can equip it from there. It seems hard to imagine we'll get any more updates after this, but given it has already been almost a decade and we're still getting suits, maybe we'll be proven wrong. Perhaps when the new DCEU Batman movie is released, they'll update it with a new suit. Hopefully we won't have to wait that long to get a new Batman game, though.

The Batman suit now available in Batman Arkham Knight on PS4/XBO/PC pic.twitter.com/cN8tkZV6vY — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 15, 2023

As of right now, we have no idea if or when there will be another Batman game. Wonder Woman is set to get a game, fans hope to see a Superman game in the future, but Batman may sit out on the sidelines for a while. Given the bar was set so high with the Arkham games, it may be difficult for someone else to come in and make a new Batman game anytime soon.