Surprise Arkham Knight Update Adds Robert Pattinson's Batman Suit

In a surprising move, Rocksteady Games added a new suit today to Batman: Arkham Knight on the Epic Games Store. The suit in question was based on the one worn by Robert Pattinson in The Batman and was available as a free update. However, as mysteriously as the suit appeared, it has since been removed! It appears the suit's presence in the game might have been some kind of a mistake that was added to the game early. For now, fans of Batman: Arkham Knight will just have to wait patiently to see when the suit gets an official release.

Images of the new Batman suit were shared on Twitter by user @ArkhamRemaster, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

THIS IS OFFICIAL

OUT NOW: The Batman (2022) suit for Batman Arkham Knight on Epic Games Store!!!

THIS IS OFFICIAL

OUT NOW: The Batman (2022) suit for Batman Arkham Knight on Epic Games Store!!!

Batman: Arkham Trilogy

In December, Batman: Arkham Trilogy will release on Nintendo Switch, bringing Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Arkham Knight to the platform for the very first time. It's worth noting that the collection was supposed to release this month, but was pushed back until later in the year. It's possible the Robert Pattinson suit was meant to be a surprise that launched on all platforms alongside the Switch release, and it was mistakenly released early. Unfortunately, there's no way of knowing for certain, and there has been no official word from Rocksteady or WB Games.

Rocksteady's three Batman Arkham games are widely considered some of the greatest superhero games ever made. For those that have never played them before, the Arkham Trilogy on Switch seems like it could be the perfect opportunity. In addition to the three games, the Arkham Trilogy collection will also include all of the post-launch DLC and extra content that has released over the years.

Batman Arkham Universe

Batman: Arkham Knight was released all the way back in 2015, so the fact that Rocksteady released a new suit for the game is surprising to say the least. At this time, Arkham Knight represents the final chapter in series, which began with Batman: Arkham Asylum. Fans have been hoping to see that universe revisited ever since. While Rocksteady is not currently working on another Batman game (at least not one that's been announced), the studio is currently developing Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which is expected to release in 2024.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is particularly notable, as it will take place in the same universe as the Arkham series. The game sees the Justice League being mind-controlled by Starro, with the Suicide Squad sent to defeat them. Not only will the game take place in the same universe as the Arkham series, but Batman will also appear. The game will mark the final appearance of Kevin Conroy, who recorded lines as Batman for the game prior to his death last year.

