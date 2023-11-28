Robert Pattinson's Batman Suit Confirmed for Arkham Knight in New Trailer

Rocksteady Studios is officially bringing Robert Pattinson's Batsuit from The Batman to the Arkham games, a new trailer released this week confirmed. The suit which stands as the most up-to-date theatrical version of Batman will be added to the games first as part of the Batman: Arkham Trilogy which is scheduled to release exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on December 1st. The Batsuit from The Batman will come to other platforms, too, but the release of the suit will apparently be a platform exclusive for the Nintendo Switch's trilogy for an unknown amount of time before it's brought elsewhere.

Nintendo put out a new trailer for the Batman: Arkham Trilogy this week to give us our first official look at Pattinson's Batman suit in the games. It's not technically our first ever look at the suit since the outfit was added to the Epic Games Store version of Batman: Arkham Knight previously before being taken away, but this is the first time that anyone's shown it off to this degree when it was actually supposed to be talked about.

The Batman's Suit in the Batman: Arkham Trilogy

You can check out Pattinson's Batsuit from The Batman in the trailer above which was shared by Nintendo this week. To get the best and clearest look at it, skip ahead to the very end of the video where it says that the suit will be available as a free part of the Batman: Arkham Trilogy. The same trailer has a disclaimer at the end which clarifies that the suit will only be available within the Batman: Arkham Knight game which makes up a third of the trilogy. That same disclaimer mentions again that the suit will be available on other platforms at a later date.

Both of those points in the disclaimer make sense based on what we've seen previously and what's known about the release plans for the game. Back when the suit was first leaked for the Arkham games, it was available via the Epic Games Store version of Batman: Arkham Knight with players actually able to access it in-game. It didn't appear on any other platforms, however, and the mistake was soon rectified.

All that took place on October 26th which was just under two weeks after the Batman: Arkham Trilogy was originally supposed to release on the Nintendo Switch before it got delayed, so perhaps we'll see a two-week period of exclusivity or so for the new Batsuit in the trilogy before it comes to other games. It also makes sense that the suit would be an exclusive first for the Switch. Given that it's a free part of that trilogy, one would assume it'd be free for the other platforms, too, but if love Pattinson's Batman enough that you just can't wait to play as him, buying the Batman: Arkham Trilogy on the Switch is your only way to do so early.

The Batman: Arkham Trilogy releases for the Nintendo Switch on December 1st with Pattinson's The Batman suit included. The suit should come to other platforms at a later date, but a specific date has not yet been announced.