New Batman: Arkham​ Game Release Window and Major Details Reportedly Revealed

The new Batman: Arkham game in development at Warner Bros. Montreal is reportedly releasing sometime this fall, and will be a soft-reboot of the franchise now that developer Rocksteady has moved on from the DC Comics’ hero. The report comes way of The GWW, which notes that various sources have revealed that the series is being rebooted, which is perhaps why it’s taking so long to develop and release. The report also notes that a sequel to the latest game in the series, 2015’s Batman: Arkham Knight, was considered at one point. This game was going to star Bruce Wayne’s son, who was going to inherit the cape and cowl from his father. And the plan was to announce this game at The Game Awards 2016, but before this could happen, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment canned the project in favor of starting over.

Unfortunately, this is where the details largely dry up. It’s noted that the game will kick off a new, more cohesive DC Game universe. Further, it will apparently be followed up by Rocksteady Studios’ new DC Comics game, which is a next-gen joint. And lastly, the outlet cites sources claiming a Superman game is also in the pipeline (not from Rocksteady).

Of course, all of this information should be taken with a grain of salt, like any unofficial report. And given the sheer number of reports about this game over the years, it’s probably a wise idea to maybe pocket a few extra grains of salt while you’re at it.

As you may know, Warner Bros. Montreal has been teasing its new game since September 2019, but still hasn’t revealed anything. However, presumably this will change soon. The question is when and where? Will it be at the PS5 reveal event? On Microsoft’s stage at E3 this June? Who knows, but the wait to see the next Batman seems to finally be coming to a close.

