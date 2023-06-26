Batman: Arkham Trilogy Has Bad News for Physical Nintendo Switch Collectors

During last week's Nintendo Direct, Batman: Arkham Trilogy was revealed for Nintendo Switch. This marks the first time that Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight have been made available on the system, and a lot of Nintendo fans are understandably excited. Unfortunately for Switch fans that prefer physical games, the physical release will only contain Arkham Asylum on cartridge; players will have to download Arkham City and Arkham Knight. Warner Bros. Games revealed as such in a FAQ posted to the company's website.

"Batman: Arkham Asylum will be included on the Batman: Arkham Trilogy game cartridge. Batman: Arkham City and Batman: Arkham Knight will require an online connection to download and install both titles when the Batman: Arkham Trilogy cartridge is inserted into the Nintendo Switch console. All three games will then be playable as long as the cartridge is inserted into the Nintendo Switch console," the FAQ reads.

The news is certain to disappoint some Switch collectors! Over the last six years, the Nintendo Switch has found a passionate audience of physical game collectors, and they prefer to have the games playable on cartridge whenever possible. In the case of Arkham Trilogy, it's likely that the three games were much too big to all fit on one cartridge, but it's still a bit disappointing.

Arkham Trilogy marks the first time that Arkham Asylum and Arkham Knight have been made available on any Nintendo console. Arkham City was previously released on Wii U, and actually featured some enhanced features that took advantage of the system's GamePad controller. After all these years, Switch fans will finally have an opportunity to enjoy all three of Rocksteady's Arkham games in one collection, and that's definitely cause for celebration. It would be a lot more exciting if all three were featured on one cartridge, but hopefully Batman fans will be happy just to have them available on the system in some form.

Are you looking forward to Batman: Arkham Trilogy on Nintendo Switch? How do you feel about the game's physical release? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!