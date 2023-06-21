Super Mario RPG: Everything You Need to Know

In 1996, Square and Nintendo collaborated on Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars. Abandoning the Mario franchise's traditional platforming gameplay, the RPG offered turn-based combat and a story that introduced several new characters. Over the last 27 years, the Super Nintendo game has gained a passionate following, and seen re-releases on Wii and Wii U. It's taken more than six years for the game to arrive on Nintendo Switch, but a new remake was announced during today's Nintendo Direct, and will release on November 17th for $59.99. For those that have never played the original, this article will offer a brief history.

Who do you play as in Super Mario RPG?

Super Mario RPG features a cast of five playable characters: Mario, Bowser, Princess Toadstool (more commonly known as "Peach"), Mallow, and Geno. Players can select a party of three characters to use in combat, and each one has their own strengths and weaknesses. The game requires that players keep Mario as a party member, meaning that only two of the roster slots can be alternated.

Who are Geno and Mallow in Super Mario RPG?

Geno and Mallow are two original characters that first appeared in the game. Geno in particular has developed a passionate fanbase since Super Mario RPG's release, and many fans have been begging to see the character added to the Super Smash Bros. series. While that hasn't happened yet, a Mii Fighter costume can be purchased for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Geno would go on to make a very small cameo in Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga, but the character has otherwise been missing in action since his first appearance.

Who are the villains in Super Mario RPG?

At the start of Super Mario RPG, Bowser has once again kidnapped Princess Toadstool. Mario races to the rescue, but the conflict is interrupted when a giant, living sword named Exor crashes through the Star Road, and then Bowser's castle. The whole thing is part of an invasion by a new villain named Smithy and his gang. Bowser's army abandons the villain in favor of Smithy, and the villain joins Mario to stop the Smithy Gang, repair Star Road, and save the world.

(Photo: Nintendo, Square Enix)

Has Super Mario RPG ever had a sequel?

Super Mario RPG has never gotten a direct sequel, though original director Chihiro Fujioka said last year that he would still like to make one. While there has never been a second Super Mario RPG, the original game has inspired several other RPG takes on the character. Initially, the first Paper Mario went by the working title "Super Mario RPG 2," before landing on the name most fans are familiar with. The AlphaDream developed Mario & Luigi series also kept the spirit of Super Mario RPG alive, but the series ended with the studio's closure. If the remake of Super Mario RPG proves popular enough, perhaps one day fans will actually get a chance to see Fujioka's direct sequel made!

Are you excited for the remake of Super Mario RPG? Did you play the original SNES game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!