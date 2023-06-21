Batman: Arkham Trilogy Announced for Nintendo Switch

Batman: Arkham Trilogy is coming to the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo announced this week during its June Nintendo Direct. As Batman fans will already know, this trilogy of Rocksteady's acclaimed Arkham games consists of Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight, but this trilogy that's set to be released on the Nintendo Switch will include all of those games plus the post-launch DLCs released for them. The collection will be an all-in-one release that includes the three games and DLC in a single package, Nintendo has said.

There is another Batman collection of games called Batman: Arkham Collection that exists on other platforms, but this Batman: Arkham Trilogy is seemingly its own standalone release that'll only be on the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo's trailer for the collection found below says it'll be "releasing exclusively for Nintendo Switch in fall 2023," and a store page is given, but it's currently returning an error message right now.

A press release about the Batman: Arkham Trilogy seems to confirm the all-in-one nature of this release, though it's unclear right now if the Batman games will be available at all as standalone purchases.

"Become Gotham City's ultimate protector in Rocksteady's critically acclaimed trilogy, headed to Nintendo Switch in one complete package, including all DLC," an overview of the Batman: Arkham Trilogy says. "The hit-and-run skirmishes of Batman: Arkham Asylum escalate into the devastating conspiracy against the inmates in Batman: Arkham City and culminate in the ultimate showdown for the future of Gotham in Batman: Arkham Knight. Tear through the streets and soar across the skyline of Gotham City in the ultimate and complete Batman experience coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch this fall."

With the store page not live right now, it's unknown at the moment just how much the collection of games will cost, though it's reasonable to expect that it'll be around $59.99. That's how much the Batman: Arkham Collection typically goes for on other platforms, and seeing how it includes pretty much the exact same content as Nintendo's Arkham Trilogy, Nintendo Switch owners should expect a similar price.

Batman: Arkham Trilogy comes to the Nintendo Switch in Fall 2023, though an exact release date has not been announced at this time.