Battle Chef Brigade Nintendo Switch Review: Bon Appetit

I’ve always wondered what it’s like to be on an Iron Chef program. Sure, the pressure may be insurmountable when you’re asked to make something bizarre (like, I dunno, chocolate covered cod?) and the judges may be a bit too fickle for their own good, but the pure joy of showing off how much you love cooking would truly be something else. And yet here I am, barely capable of making grilled cheese. I really need cooking lessons.

But I’ve gotten one hell of a refresher from Adult Swim Games’ Battle Chef Brigade, a game that will take all your cooking dreams, toss them into a pan, and serve you up with many delights. It’s easily one of the best indie games for the Nintendo Switch (and PC) right now, and despite some very minor setbacks, there’s nothing that should stop you from enjoying this four-course meal.

The game, developed by Trinket Studios off of a strong Kickstarter campaign, puts you in control of Mina Han. She’s a young chef who’s working under her parents in a local joint, but feels like she could become one of the greatest chefs in the world if she just gets the chance. That’s where the Battle Chef Brigade comes in, a fabled group that fights monsters – and then cooks them up as a delicacy. Let’s see Superman try that the next time he’s fighting Steppenwolf. “Who wants burgers?!”

But the road to becoming part of the Brigade is a long one, as Mina has to prove herself with a number of challenges, such as hunting down creatures to attain ingredients, then placing them in the right order in a meal so that she can give it enough texture and flavor to beat out the opposition. And that’s easier said than done, since some combatants will do anything – anything – to become a cooking dynamo.

Dishing It Out

While the story of “follow your dreams” is a familiar one, Battle Chef Brigade has ample charm, thanks to top-notch voice acting (definitely anime level, and hilariously fun) and storytelling that really makes it seem like cooking is everything. (In this world, who knows, it probably is.)

You’ll guide Mina and her ally Thrash through a number of scenarios within the game, which is part puzzle/strategy and part “beat up your ingredients so you have something to cook with”. We’re serious. The smaller creatures pose no challenge at first, but you’ll soon need to save your best moves for much larger creatures who are in no hurry to land on a menu.

The side-scrolling action is smooth and surprisingly well done, with an arsenal of moves at your disposal (including cooking knives, of course). But I like the puzzle elements as well, as you place puzzle pieces on a grid and then “stir” them up, matching up and giving your meal some much-needed volume. And with time and opponents working against you, you’ll need to master both so you can become the fastest – and best – chef in the land.

Things get difficult as the game goes on. Not only does the time limit get a bit harsher (and the judges – man, it’s like Kaga is right there on staff), and you’ll have to watch out for rogue ingredients, like points that can throw the whole thing off. But by that point, you should be oriented with the system, and cooking like a champ. No biggie.

Could’ve Used Multiplayer, But Still A Hearty Meal

Along with the single player mode, there are also daily challenges, where you can show off your skills via leaderboard. There’s also multiplayer, but it’s only through scoring – there’s no head-to-head mode, which would’ve made this a real party, methinks. Hopefully Trinket will get around to adding it as DLC down the road, along with more chefs.

At least Challenge Mode makes up for some of the slack, as you can work on your skills in cooking and fighting. There’s also a cool Break the Dishes mode where you can smash whatever you like, letting loose your cooking frustrations on innocent plates and glassware.

In essence, Battle Chef Brigade has a lot more going for it than it lets on. While the presentation is set up in a simple, anime-style manner, it’s fantastic, fitting in with the theme of what the game is all about. On top of that, the gameplay is compelling, even if it takes some time to “get gud” in the kitchen, and the challenges are aplenty.

I would’ve liked some versus options, as well as the ability to take control of more legendary cooks (again, let’s get that Kaga look-alike behind the counter), but, as it stands, Battle Chef Brigade is a wondrous surprise, a delicacy that will throw off even the most jaded gamer. Now that’s cooking magic.

WWG’s Score: 4 / 5

Disclaimer: A review code was provided by the publisher.