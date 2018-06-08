Battle Royale Title ‘Fear the Wolves’ Drops New Trailer Ahead of E3 2018

Battle Royale is everywhere but just because the genre continues to boom doesn’t mean it has to be stale! That’s where the post-apocalyptic title Fear the Wolves comes in, officially releasing later this year and bringing with it a unique take on the battle royale craze which is definitely evident in the newly released E3 2018 trailer seen above.

According to the developers over at Vostock Games, “Survive the post-apocalyptic danger zone of Fear the Wolves, the upcoming competitive Battle Royale FPS by S.T.A.L.K.E.R veterans, Vostok Games. The game drops players, in squads or as lone wolves, into the oppressive environment of a radiation-ravaged Chernobyl. The classic Battle Royale mode forces them to fight to be the last man standing out of 100 fighters, while another to-be-unveiled mode brings an exciting twist to the genre.”

Players will also be tasked with trying to survive hostile environments, not just other players, and dangerous weather. The purpose of these features are to force players into survive by adapting. Those unwilling to adapt, won’t be able to hack it.

The team also added about how exactly Fear the Wolves hopes to “break the mold” stating, “every game is made truly unique by the irregular and unpredictable spread of deadly radiation, which organically closes in on players with different stages of toxicity. Safety is rarely certain, and adept players will need to read the environment to determine when it is no longer wise to remain in an area. Between all this, other players, tight shooting mechanics, and an arsenal of guns and melee weapons at your disposal, no two matches are the same.”

Fear the Wolves will be releasing on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 later this year. No clarification as of yet concerning a Switch release, but for now – the three platforms are set. The PC version will also be arriving a little earlier as an Early Access title for the Summer time – so stay tuned!

What are your thoughts on the latest title to come into the world of Battle Royale? This one definitely doesn’t look like the cut and paste mold,which is good, but is that enough to draw you in? Sound off with your thoughts on Fear the Wolves in the comment section below!