Battlefield 2042 Stumbles Again With New Event

Battlefield 2042 has found itself reaching yet another low point with an event that went live earlier today. Over the past year, EA and DICE have continued to drop the ball with the latest Battlefield installment in the eyes of many fans. And while much of this disappointment has centered around bugs and performance problems with Battlefield 2042 itself, today's new issue was tied directly to the game's new "The Liquidators" event.

As of this morning, Battlefield 2042's new mid-season event went live, which likely prompted many players to jump back into the multiplayer shooter. Within an hour of The Liquidators kicking off, though, DICE was forced to end the event for the time being. In short, it was discovered that progression wasn't working properly within Battlefield 2042 which meant that players weren't unlocking rewards that had been included as part of The Liquidators. This was yet another instance in a long list of problems that Battlefield 2042 has had over the past year and only continues to prove that the game is still experiencing some turmoil.

We are temporarily disabling the The Liquidators Mid-Season Event.



We're seeing that the Unlock Rewards and Progress for the Event are not tracking correctly, and cannot be equipped when showing as Unlocked.



We'll follow-up once we're ready to turn the Event back on. pic.twitter.com/XmyyEN9w35 — Battlefield Direct Communication (@BattlefieldComm) October 11, 2022

The good news with this situation is that DICE seems to have already squashed the error that was preventing progression from occurring with the Battlefield 2042 event. At the time of this writing, the event has gone live once again and should now be working as intended. So while this whole ordeal might not end up mattering much in the long run, it's still another instance of EA and DICE continuing to struggle when it comes to the game's live service implementations.

Currently, Battlefield 2042 is in the midst of its second season of content. The Liquidators, which is part of Season 2, can currently be played across all platforms which includes PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.

