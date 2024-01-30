Battlefield 2042 Update 6.3.0 Released With Patch Notes

The latest update for Battlefield 2042 has gone live to end the first month of 2024. Over the past few months, BF2042 has been in the midst of Season 6, which has been a hugely successful one for the game. With Season 6 in its final months, though, questions have turned to what Season 7 will have in store. For now, Electronic Arts and DICE haven't given fans many answers, but one additional update has now arrived to tide players over.

Downloadable now across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, patch version 6.3.0 for Battlefield 2042 doesn't come with a drastic number of alterations. DICE has primarily fixed a number of issues that have appeared in the game recently while also providing some light quality of life improvements. Additionally, this patch also happens to lay the groundwork for the Year of the Dragon event, which is set to kick off on February 6. At this time, BF2042 players will be able to earn a couple of new cosmetics for a limited time.

To see everything that has been changed in this new Battlefield 2042 update, you can view the patch notes below.

Battlefield 2042 Update 6.3.0 Patch Notes

CHANGELOG

Squad Spectator Modifier for Battlefield Portal

You will now have the ability to enable Squad Spectating within Battlefield Portal Custom Experiences. This will allow you to spectate your Squad Mates after dying before entering the deploy screen once more to redeploy similar to the experience within Hazard Zone.

As part of this update we will also be introducing the ability to disable the button on this Spectator screen which will prevent you from redeploying, allowing for Custom Experiences to feature "One-Life" or "Tactical Squad" modes while still allowing for spectating your immediate Squad.

AI, Soldier and General Improvements

Players will now see a Crossplay Status Indicator within the Main Menu if they currently have Crossplay as OFF.

We have extended the Personal Player color functionality to include more HUD Elements. You can set your own color, which will be visible to yourself, within the Options > HUD section.

Gadgets & Specialists

Fixed an issue where the head hitbox of a player mounted on Crawford's Vulcan could become misaligned.

Fixed an issue that could cause a player to not see a successful SOFLAM lock-on against vehicles.

The Penguins have applied extra glue to the C5 so they should now stick to vehicles with greater efficiency.

The APS-36 Shootdown Sentinel should no longer intercept Smoke Grenades.

Fixed an issue where if both an enemy and friendly fired Tracer Darts at the same vehicles, the "Target Acquired" prompt would sometimes be missing.

Fixed the "Target Acquired" prompt to sometimes be shown on destroyed vehicles.

Fixed the SG-36 Sentry Gun sometimes targeting destroyed vehicles.

Battlefield Portal

Added math blocks for common used tasks that we noticed players were performing a lot within Custom Experiences. There are now math blocks for the following items.

DegreesToRadians - Takes in an angle in degrees and outputs the same angle but expressed in radians

Takes in an angle in degrees and outputs the same angle but expressed in radians RadiansToDegrees - Takes in an angle in radians and outputs the same angle but expressed in degrees

Takes in an angle in radians and outputs the same angle but expressed in degrees Ceiling – Takes in a decimal number and outputs the value rounded upwards. i.e. 1.4 would be rounded up to 2.

Takes in a decimal number and outputs the value rounded upwards. i.e. 1.4 would be rounded up to 2. Floor – Takes in a decimal number and outputs the value rounded downwards. i.e. 1.6 would be rounded down to 1.

Takes in a decimal number and outputs the value rounded downwards. i.e. 1.6 would be rounded down to 1. Pi – Constant block that outputs the value of Pi for use in calculating circumferences and areas of a circle.

Weapons

Fixed an issue that could cause empty magazines in the SVK to still contain bullets visually.

Fixed an issue where the carry handle of the VHX-D3 sometimes didn't render correctly.

Fixed texturing issues on the P90 magazine.

Minor fixes to stats of certain low-magnification sights on the Collection Screen.

Fixed an issue that resulted in some high recoil, fast-firing weapons from gaining vertical recoil after the angle exceeded a certain value.

Fixed a discrepancy between the Collection Screen and ammo count ingame for the ACW-R extended magazine.

Fixed a clipping issue when using the PSO-1 Scope on the SCAR-H.

Corrected the pros and cons of the High-Power Magazine on the G428 in the Collection Screen.

Corrected the Rate of Fire stat for the AC-42 in the Collection Screen

Fixed the alignment of some scopes with the rail of the M416

Fixed the alignment of the ACOG Scope on the M60E4 LMG (BC2)

Vehicle Changes