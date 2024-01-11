Battlefield 2042 Reveals First Look at New Season 7 Map

Battlefield 2042 is gearing up for another year of content. Battlefield 2042 has had a pretty wild couple of years. After Battlefield 4 was released in 2013, the series went back to the past and took us through World War I and World War II across the next two games. While they were fairly well-received, Call of Duty also opted to go back to the past and fans got a bit fatigued of this era pretty quickly and demanded a return to modern-day titles. Battlefield decided to go to the near-future with Battlefield 2042 and by all intents and purposes, it looked like it was going to be a huge win for the series. 128-players, dynamic weather, a return to a setting that fans were dying for set it up for success, but the game failed to meet standards as it had a botched launch and took around a year to get into an acceptable state.

Now, Battlefield 2042 is going into year 3 and it has saved itself from irrelevancy. The game is in a great state and has a good number of players still actively checking it out. As we enter 2024, Battlefield 2024 is still continuing its sixth season of content and preparing for season 7. DICE has released a roadmap for the next few months of the year and has confirmed we can expect the reveal and release of Battlefield 2042 season 7 in March 2024. With that said, we don't know much about season 7, but have gotten a tease of what's to come. We got our first look at a new, unnamed map coming to Battlefield 2042 in season 7. It looks to be somewhere in a Spanish-speaking region and will allow players to battle through some kind of city.

Battlefield 2042 is looking like it could have yet another great year ahead of itself. It's unclear how long DICE plans to continue supporting the game, especially since we have zero news with regards to what comes next. We do know there are multiple Battlefield games in development, but have minimal information about them.