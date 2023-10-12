Battlefield 2042 Going Free-to-Play for Limited Time

Following the launch of Season 6 earlier this week, Battlefield 2042 will now be going free-to-play for a limited period of time. Despite getting off to a rough start back in 2021, EA's latest Battlefield game has slowly found its footing over the course of the past two years. Now, with Season 6 adding a new map, new weapons, and a number of other big gameplay changes, EA and DICE are trying to bring in more players than ever before.

Starting today, October 12, and lasting until October 16, Battlefield 2042 will be free to download and play. This trial will be available for all of the game's various platforms which includes PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. Best of all, EA and DICE aren't locking players out of any specific content that is seen in Battlefield 2042 as part of this free-to-play phase. That means that all of the new additions that have rolled out this week as part of Season 6 will be accessible.

To make this deal even better, EA also happens to have discounted Battlefield 2042 everywhere for a brief period of time. On the PlayStation and Xbox storefronts, Battlefield 2042 is marked down by 70% and now costs $17.99. For those looking to play on Steam, BF2042 is even cheaper and is now running for a measly $9.59. So if you happen to play Battlefield 2042 this weekend while it's free and you decide you'd like to own it outright, you can pick it up for far less money than normal.

Battlefield 2042 Season 6 New Additions

As mentioned, this free offering for Battlefield 2042 comes in the wake of Season 6: Dark Creations beginning. Per usual with any seasonal shift, Battlefield 2042 has this week received a variety of new features and gameplay adjustments. For Season 6, DICE is also specifically leaning into close-quarters combat, which is notably showcased in BF2042's latest map. Over the course of Season 6, new updates for the game will continue to roll out and will surely bring more tweaks to the multiplayer shooter's meta. Until then, you can learn all about the new features that DICE has brought to Battlefield 2042 this week via the description of Season 6 below.

"Grab your squad and embrace your fears in the claustrophobic close-quarters battles of Season 6: Dark Creations. Master any obstacle with new gear as you seek out the enemy lurking in the darkness of a secret facility hidden within the Outer Hebrides, Scotland."

"When diving into Season 6, you'll wield the new VHX-D3 AR, the L9CZ Sidearm, and the G428 DMR. You'll pilot the YUV-2 'Pondhawk' vehicle and use throwable Ammo and Medical Pouches to save teammates who are on the ropes. Unlock 100 new tiers of Battle Pass content as you fight through Battlefield 2042's darkest and most nerve-racking season yet."