Battlefield 2042 Season 7 Release Window Announced

Electronic Arts and DICE have confirmed that Battlefield 2042 will be receiving even more content as part of Season 7 in 2024. Despite getting off to a rough start back in 2021, Battlefield 2042 has continued to build momentum, particularly over the past year. Season 6 of the latest Battlefield multiplayer game, in particular, has been quite strong for DICE and has seen the game grow its player base in a substantial way. Now, with things finally going well for BF2042, DICE has shared more info about when Season 7 will begin.

Announced on social media today, it was said that Season 7 of Battlefield 2042 will kick off in March 2024. In total, this means that Season 6 will have lasted nearly six months in full as it began back in early October. For now, DICE hasn't said what exactly Season 7 will bring with it, but the studio has teased that it will "be a massive Season packed with a whole load of fresh content." Notably, DICE specified that it will be adding new maps to Battlefield 2042 with this seasonal shift, but it hasn't yet said just how many locations will be included.

So yes, Season 7 for #Battlefield 2042 will be in your hands in March! 🗓️



It’ll be a massive Season packed with a whole load of fresh content…including maps!



Enjoy the Holiday Protocol event and we will see you in the New Year 🫡 pic.twitter.com/tGKF1Y47VS — Battlefield (@Battlefield) December 14, 2023

In previous seasons of Battlefield 2042, DICE has had to spend a lot of time and effort focusing on overhauling many of the core mechanics and systems based on player feedback. As a result, the version of BF2042 that exists today is much different than the one that launched back in 2021. With the game now in a far more stable place, though, Season 7 should be one where DICE can focus solely on adding new content to the experience rather than have to fine-tune the overall game. As a result, Season 7 has the potential to be the best Season that BF2042 has seen so far, although we'll have to wait until 2024 to learn more about what it will entail.

Have you been playing Battlefield 2042 for yourself in recent months? And if so, what new content are you hoping to see included in Season 7? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments section or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.