Battlefield 2042 Season 7 Update Goes Live With Extensive Patch Notes

As anticipated, Season 7 of Battlefield 2042 has finally gone live this morning across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. In the lead up to Season 7 beginning, Electronic Arts and DICE have been outlining many of the new weapons, vehicles, and other features that would be arriving with this new wave of content. Now, many of those initial additions have come to BF2042 as part of a much more extensive patch.

By all accounts, this Season 7 update for Battlefield 2042 is the biggest one seen so far in 2024. Not only does it introduce a new map in Haven and two additional guns, but DICE has also overhauled many of the previous gameplay elements seen in the latest Battlefield entry. It's worth noting that many of the additions that DICE previously talked about with Season 7 aren't live just yet, as they'll instead become available in the coming weeks.

Until then, you can get a full look at the patch notes for this new Season 7 update in Battlefield 2042 down below.

Battlefield 2042 Update 7.0.0 Patch Notes

NEW MAPS

Haven

Haven, is the return of urban warfare that features a mixture of infantry and vehicle combat set in familiar territory, the Atacama Desert. This map has been inspired by great favorites from Battlefield's long history, including Arica Harbor (Bad Company 2), Strike At Karkand (Battlefield 2), and Amiens (Battlefield 1).

Stadium – Arriving later in Season 7

Stadium, an area from Hourglass, will be making its return as a standalone map; this highly requested location from the community has been significantly reworked and adapted for intense, infantry-only close-quarter battles. Stay tuned for more details on the work that has taken place with Stadium, as we get closer to its launch later in Season 7.

NEW WEAPONS: AK 5C, SCZ-3 & DFR STRIFE LMG

It's time to step up and load up with this season's new additions to Battlefield 2042's arsenal.

AK 5C - This assault rifle offers an excellent balance of firepower and accuracy, making it the perfect partner for close-quarters combat.

This assault rifle offers an excellent balance of firepower and accuracy, making it the perfect partner for close-quarters combat. SCZ-3 - This deadly submachine gun is a devastating option for close-quarters combat that stings, especially when equipped with a drum magazine to give you even more time before your next reload.

This deadly submachine gun is a devastating option for close-quarters combat that stings, especially when equipped with a drum magazine to give you even more time before your next reload. DFR Strife LMG – Get the best of both worlds. Equip the DFR Strife with belt-fed ammo, giving you an LMG's magazine size and suppressive quality, while retaining the mobility of an Assault Rifle. The DFR Strife LMG will debut in a later update during Season 7: Turning Point.

Get the best of both worlds. Equip the DFR Strife with belt-fed ammo, giving you an LMG's magazine size and suppressive quality, while retaining the mobility of an Assault Rifle.

NEW GADGET – PREDATOR SRAW

A classic staple from Battlefield's history returns. This anti-vehicle launcher's wire-guided missile will help you disable and eliminate both land and air vehicles.

NEW VEHICLE XFAD-4 DRAUGR

Keep your eyes on the sky with this cutting-edge remote-controlled aerial bomber featuring advanced precision-guided ordinance – including EMP bombs and air-to-ground weaponry.

The XFAD-4 Draugr will come in a later update during Season 7: Turning Point.

QUALITY OF LIFE IMPROVEMENTS

Visual Weapon Recoil Improvements for all weapons, providing more visual impact and immersion when aiming down sights.

Headshot Multiplier Rebalancing for all Weapon Archetypes such as SMGs, LMGs and Assault Rifles.

Infantry and Vehicle Rebalancing for Vehicles such as the Wildcat and providing further Class Identity to Engineers.

Body Armor Improvements, Sidearm Rebalancing, Casper Drone alterations and more.

CHANGELOG

Progression

Players will now get "Squad Wipe XP" after successfully killing the last remaining member of an enemy squad.

Maps and Modes

Spearhead

Fixed an issue causing the zipline next to the D1 objective to be invisible.

Fixed an issue causing players to be able to go under the map. No more digging too deep, you never know what waits down there.

Redacted

Fixed an issue causing a spawn point not working as intended under certain circumstances.

Exposure

Fixed an issue that could cause no vehicles to be shown in the call menu while vehicles were available.

Hourglass

Fixed a rare issue where players could not spawn vehicles.

Kaleidoscope

Fixed an issue where players could spawn out of bounds when deploying with a vehicle.

Battlefield Portal

Squad Spectator Modifier: Fixed an issue causing the Squad deploy to appear as available when the squad mate is outside of the combat arena.

Fixed an issue where the SPAS-12 could have achieved too high a rate of fire in semi-automatic mode.

Fixed several headshot multipliers on 1942 weapons, Thompson, Sten, STG 44, P38, and M2 Carbine.

Improved reliability and responsiveness when firing the BC2 Mortar

AI Soldiers

Fixed an issue that could cause the AI Soldiers to not properly switch between gunner seats under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue causing AI Soldiers to get stuck under certain circumstances on Exposure.

Fixed an issue that could cause AI Soldiers to become stuck on a Capture Point on Battle of the Bulge.

UI & HUD

Fixed an issue causing the stats displayed on the left side of the scoreboard to show inaccurate data.

Fixed an issue that could cause UI elements to not correctly spawn after dying and causing players to be stuck in the deploy screen under rare circumstances.

Fixed an issue where weapon icons would not load properly in the pre-round lobby.

Gadgets

Fixed an issue where the Recon Drone could exit map boundaries.

Vehicles

Lowered explosion damage of Jet Anti Vehicle Rocket Pods to Ground Armored Vehicles by 15%. This change does not affect Transport Vehicles.

Increased the damage Air Vehicles receive when colliding with certain objects.

Increased flare reload time from 12 to 14 seconds.

Increased the damage regular bullets deal to Light Air Vehicles.

Improved instances of Anti-Vehicle Rocket Pods not registering damage to other vehicles

Increased the time before a vehicle can be hacked again from 10 to 12.5 seconds

Increased turret sensitivity on all turreted vehicles except the EMKV-TOR

EBAA Wildcat

Increased engine power on low speeds to allow for better acceleration and more power climbing uphill.

Increased Turret HP from 250 to 550.

Removed 40mm cannon to fully commit this vehicle to anti-air capabilities.

Lowered default cannon range from 700m to 550m.

Lowered delay for turret recovery from 10 to 5 seconds.

Lowered duration of turret recovery from 10 to 8 seconds.

Audio

Minor sound fixes when downed and hearing a Dozer shield bash an ally

Specialists & Gadgets

Vertical spotting distance of T-UGS has been decreased.

Lowered the amount of C5 the Assault and Recon class can carry from 3 to 2.

Casper's OV-P Recon Drone will no longer be able to EMP Hack.

Anti-Tank Mines now take 2 seconds before they activate and detect vehicles.

Incendiary Grenades thrown through smoke will no longer be disabled if they haven't yet started burning.

Fixed an issue that would make the UI icon for SOFLAM lock-on disappear too early, even while the lock-on was still valid.

EOD Bot can now kill enemies that are using Crawford's Mounted Vulcan. Nowhere left to hide!

Fixed instances of projectile inaccuracies when using the RPG-7V2 against fast moving vehicles.

Weapons

Updated Visual Recoil on Primary AOW Weapons

Headshot damage multipliers have been updates for SMGs, Assault Rifles, and LMGs SMG: 1.25x -> 1.55x Assault Rifle: 2.15x -> 1.9x LMG: 2x -> 1.9x

Increased move speed during ADS by: 10% for K30, MP9, P90 and AC9 5% for PP-2000 and PBX

Improved hip fire accuracy for P90, K30, MP9, AC9 and AKS-74u

To bring dispersion reset when bursting in line with other SMGs it is now a bit faster for AC9 and P90.

Bullet speed increase for AKS74u, P90 and PP-2000

Bullet speed decreased for PP-29 by ~10% (520 to 450)

Dispersion reduced by 10% for M240B, M60E4 and Type 88

M5A3 dispersion has received some changes in the way it's calculated and biased within the dispersion circle. It will result in approximately 10% better accuracy, most noticeably when dispersion is high.

Reduced CQC damage for LMGs and ARs from 28 to 26, to reduce the occurrence of 2-headshot-kills. This affects SFAR-M GL, AK-24, LCMG, RPT-31, M60E4, M240B, AC-42, RM68, GEW-46, ACW-R

Fixed clipping when using the Fusion Holo sight on M44

Minor third person animation fixes when reloading LCMG

Iron Sights realigned for MP9, PP-2000, AM40, PKP and VHX

Improved location of scope glint for multiple scopes and weapons

Fixed minor issues in collection screen for Vault sidearms when selecting extended magazines

Fixed pros and cons of Close Combat / Extended magazines for: G57, L9CZ, M93R and MP433

Fixed an issue where recoil penalty was not active when using NTW-50's High-Power ammunition

Fixed an issue where going into ADS with the T4 Thermal scope could affect Reload / Low ammo / No ammo prompts

Made the firing modes information in the Collection screen more consistent

Fixed instances of clipping in third person on the VHX-D3 when using different ammo types

Improved lock-on when a soldier gets in the line of sight – lock-on acquisition will be less affected by it

Fixed pros for several suppressors in Collection screen

Fixed a issue where enemy Laser Sights could cause the screen to turn black when pointed directly towards the player

Fixed Muzzle Flash being present when using Suppressors on Shotguns and certain ammo combinations

AC-42

Dispersion has been reduced for the first burst, but dispersion reset has been tweaked so that it doesn't fully reset between bursts when firing at close to maximum RPM. When firing in controlled bursts and compensation for recoil, it will be possible to hit with higher accuracy over longer ranges. It now behaves closer to other burst firing weapons and should provide a good boost to usability in all ranges.

Damage curve tweaked: Reduced damage from 26 to 25 for 0-30m (for High Power, Standard Issue, and Subsonic ammo) Standard Issue: damage reduced 22 -> 20 between 50-75m Subsonic: damage increased 18 -> 20 between 50-75m High-Power: damage increased 18 -> 19 for 100-149m and 15 -> 17 for 150m+



G57

Damage reduced from 28 to 24 between 0-30m (Close Combat ammo) and 0-20m (Subsonic)

MP28

Damage reduced from 28 to 24 between 30 and 74 meters

PF51

Hip Fire accuracy +30%, ADS accuracy -15%

M93R

Hip Fire accuracy +30%

12M Auto

Tweaks have been made to the Shortened Barrel attachment. When it's equipped, pellet dispersion will increase by 25% horizontally, reducing its effectiveness at range and 1-on-1 engagements

Body Armor: The Body Armor gadget will now add extra protection against buckshot and flechette ammo. This effect will only apply when the projectiles hit the torso, and not the limbs or head



AP ammo: Base damage on GVT was too low and has been increased across the board: 0-29m: 35 -> 60 30 – 49m: 28 -> 60 50 – 150+m: 28 -> 35



Scope glint removed from 4x scopes:

All scopes with magnification 6x and above will still have glint

RPT-31

LS-1 Laser and STNR Laser beam VFX alignment improved

M416

Fixed an issue that could cause suppressor to disappear when activating certain underbarrel attachments

SPAS-12

Fixed the amount of shells reloaded

Avancys

Fixed the icon for T4 Thermal attachment

P90

Rate of fire in single fire mode was too low and has been fixed

PP-2000