Battlefield 2042 May Go Free-to-Play

Battlefield 2042 has been a pretty big disappointment in the eyes of many longtime fans. When the game was released at the end of 2021, it was filled to the brim with bugs, missing features, and a number of questionable development decisions. Since that time, developer DICE has been trying to improve the game through a number of post-launch updates, but that hasn’t prevented many players from already putting the game down. Now, a new report has suggested that in order to make a path for the game in the future, Electronic Arts may consider a wholly new model.

According to Tom Henderson, who has had a number of scoops associated with Battlefield 2042 in the past, EA is currently considering a free-to-play model of the game in the future. Henderson said in a tweet this afternoon that those at EA are said to be “very disappointed” with how Battlefield 2042 has performed so far. As such, they are now “looking at all the options” when it comes to the game’s future. Apparently, one of those options involved making Battlefield 2042 free, at least in some manner.

EA is reportedly very disappointed with how Battlefield 2042 has performed and is "looking at all the options" when it comes to the title, this is including looking at Free to Play in some capacity.



pic.twitter.com/WWuDpstyqS — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 20, 2022

As a whole, this wouldn’t be a shocking move to see come about at this point in time. As mentioned previously, Battlefield 2042 has been bleeding its player base in the weeks and months since it first released. And while many of those players might not come back until the game is in a better state, EA could definitely get an influx of new players if it were to make 2042 free. The biggest question with this situation involves the manner in which Battlefield 2042 would become free-to-play, but Henderson himself has noted that he might have more to share on the matter in the near future. We’ll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com if we learn anything else about this situation.

