Battlefield 2042 PC Player Count Nearly Dips Below Both Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V

Battlefield 2042 has only been available for a little under two months and it’s already failing to perform as well as some previous entries in the series. Specifically, both Battlefield V and Battlefield 1 have seen player totals in recent days that go toe-to-toe with Battlefield 2042, which suggests that the latest installment in the franchise is quickly losing engagement. And while this trend likely doesn’t prove to be true when accounting for all platforms, it continues to show that EA and DICE have a lot of work to do to turn things around with Battlefield 2042.

Seen via SteamDB, which is a website that tracks player data from Valve’s Steam platform on PC, Battlefield 2042 is now starting to average fewer players than that of Battlefield V. Since late December, 2042 has seen a max exodus of players on Steam, with many of those players seemingly returning to Battlefield V in its place. To make this even worse, Battlefield 2042 player counts are falling so low that Battlefield 1, which is the 2016 installment in the first-person shooter franchise, is even nearing the point where it would average more players.

https://twitter.com/_Tom_Henderson_/status/1481259530902290434

Again, the caveat with this whole situation is that it doesn’t fully paint the picture of how Battlefield 2042 is really doing. This is just an isolated look at the game’s audience on Steam alone, which in turn doesn’t account for every PC player overall. Not to mention, it totally leaves out the PlayStation and Xbox iterations of the game. Still, if we assume that all of those platforms are seeing similar trends with players falling off from Battlefield 2042, it shows just how much ground now has to be made up. Whether or not 2042 has a massive resurgence in the future remains to be seen, but for now, the game has to be seen as a disappointment by those within EA.

How do you feel about Battlefield 2042 overall? And if you’re someone who is down on the game, what do you think EA and DICE can do to save it? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on social media at @MooreMan12.