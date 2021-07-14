Battlefield 2042 Technical Playtest Delayed to Prepare for Cross-Play

✖

Electronic Arts shared some new Battlefield 2042 info this week that confirmed both good and bad news: Cross-Play is indeed in the works for the game and will be testable during the game’s upcoming Technical Playtest, but that playtest will now have to happen at a later date because of it. The Technical Playtest previously scheduled to happen sometime in early July has been moved to later in the summer as a result.

The latest on Battlefield 2042 was shared in a post from EA where EA Community Manager EA Straatford addressed a number of different questions players had after the game’s big reveal from weeks ago. On the topic of the Technical Playtest itself, EA Straatford said cross-play will indeed be implemented in the game and will be testable beforehand, but that means more time is needed to get the playtest sorted before it’s released to the public.

“One of your most frequently asked questions is about cross-play,” EA Straatford said in the post. “We can confirm it’s a function we’re looking to build and test for Battlefield 2042. To accommodate that, we’ve made the decision to move the Technical Playtest to later this summer so we’ll have the opportunity to test the cross-play functionality.”

As is the case with most kinds of Technical Playtests that precede any sorts of beta tests a game might get, EA warned that the version of Battlefield 2042 players will see in the first test isn’t indicative of the final product. This means that cross-play might not look or function exactly as people would expect or hope, but it’ll at least be testable.

“This means a few thousand participants will join us to help us test some of our new features and functionality that we’re building from the ground up for Battlefield 2042,” EA Straatford said about the test. “Do keep in mind that the Technical Playtest is purposefully not intended to be the full experience you will see in the Open Beta, or at launch. It is a development-led environment with only a subset of features, focused on technical performance.”

During the Technical Test, cross-play will be extended only to the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game. Those are the ones that support the bigger lobby sizes and other features the older consoles won’t. When the game launches, those platforms listed above will be able to play with one another, though those on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will only be able to play with each other and not with PC nor the newer consoles.

Battlefield 2042 is scheduled to release on October 22nd.